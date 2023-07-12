NBA approves new regulations

Sports News
2023-07-12 | 08:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
NBA approves new regulations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
NBA approves new regulations

NBA team owners approve rule changes: penalties for flopping and increased coaching challenges.

On Tuesday, owners of teams in the NBA (National Basketball Association) agreed to changes in the league's rules, effective from the upcoming season. The most prominent changes include imposing a penalty of free throws on players who engage in flopping or falsely claim fouls, as well as increasing the number of coaching challenges for referees' decisions.

The Competition Committee, composed of players, coaches, referees, team owners, executives, and league representatives, unanimously recommended these two changes to the Board of Governors.

The new rule, which will be implemented on a trial basis for one season, states that in the case of flopping, diving, or feigning fouls, the offender will be penalized with a free throw in addition to a turnover. However, players cannot be ejected from the game for committing such an offense.

Referees will not have to stop play to enforce the penalty; instead, it will be applied during the next playing period.

The league previously attempted to curb player deception in 2012 through a system of warnings followed by fines, but it was rarely used.

The violation will not be counted as a personal foul for the player in the game.

As for the second rule, it allows coaches to challenge an arbitration decision for a second time if the validity of the first challenge is confirmed upon reviewing the video replay of the disputed situation.

Teams will be required to continue using their allotted time to initiate their challenge, but they will not be able to do so if they no longer have the opportunity. If the first challenge is upheld, they will retain the allotted time, but they will not have it for a second time, regardless of whether the validity of the initial decision is confirmed or not.
 
AFP

Sports News

NBA

Approves

New

Regulations

Flopping

Penalty

Increased

Coaching

Challenges

Fouls

LBCI Next
Japanese veteran Miura extends his football career in Portugal at the age of 56
Women's World Cup: Morocco to leave a historical footprint in the Arab world
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-02

Israel approves buying 25 new F-35 stealth fighter jets: ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-30

World Bank approves $200 million to tackle challenges faced by Lebanese farmers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16

"Towards a New Global Pact": Bin Salman's meeting with Macron addresses regional challenges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
Sports News
08:29

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: A different lottery allows the arrival of at least nine teams

LBCI
Sports News
08:25

Japanese veteran Miura extends his football career in Portugal at the age of 56

LBCI
Sports News
07:29

Women's World Cup: Morocco to leave a historical footprint in the Arab world

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-04

Seven injured in Tel Aviv car ramming attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-07

Erdogan promises to make "the best decision" on Sweden's accession to NATO

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:40

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:07

Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Bassil: Nobody can change our stance regarding dialogue, presidency has become an issue of life and death

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More