Japanese veteran Miura extends his football career in Portugal at the age of 56

Portuguese Second Division club Oliveirense announced on Tuesday that former Japanese national football team striker Kazuyoshi Miura will continue his football career after extending his loan spell at the age of 56.



Oliveirense stated on social media that the veteran striker, who played three matches for the club after being loaned from Yokohama FC in February, will remain in Portugal for the upcoming season.



Miura celebrated his 56th birthday in February and aims to continue playing until he reaches the age of 60.



Miura recently told the daily newspaper "Nikan Sports," "There will be moments when I won't participate in the games, but I want to remain enthusiastic and do my best wherever I can."



Miura, known as "King Kazu" in his home country, began his professional career in 1986 with Santos in Brazil. He has also played in Japan, Italy, Croatia, and Australia.



Miura was one of Asia's most famous football players in the 1990s and played a role in putting Japanese football on the map when the professional Japanese league was launched in 1993.



In the previous season, he played for local fourth division club Suzuka Point Getters, coached by his elder brother Yasutoshi, on loan from Yokohama FC.



Yokohama's parent company acquired a majority stake in Oliveirense in November.



In 2020, Miura became the oldest Japanese player in the top-tier league at the age of 53 years and nine months. In 2017, he also became the oldest player to score in a professional match, surpassing English legend Stanley Matthews.



In September 2020, he also became the oldest player to start a match in the top-tier league.



Miura, who began his training in Brazil at the age of 15, made his debut with Santos in 1986 before joining other Brazilian clubs, including Palmeiras.



He returned to Japan in 1990 to defend the colors of Yomiuri FC, which later became Verdy Kawasaki, and won four league titles from 1991 to 1994. In the following season, he moved on loan to Genoa in Italy.



Despite scoring 55 goals in 89 international matches for the Japanese national team between 1990 and 2000, Miura was not selected for the 1998 FIFA World Cup squad in France due to a dispute with the coach, which was the biggest disappointment in his football career.

