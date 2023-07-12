World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: A different lottery allows the arrival of at least nine teams

Sports News
2023-07-12 | 08:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: A different lottery allows the arrival of at least nine teams
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: A different lottery allows the arrival of at least nine teams

The draw for the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in football will reveal the fate of 54 teams, including Morocco, the surprising team in the recent Qatar World Cup, where they reached the semi-finals.

The draw, scheduled for 15:00 GMT hours before the African Union General Assembly in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, will allocate the 54 teams into nine groups of six teams each. The winner of each group will directly qualify for the expanded finals, which will include 48 teams instead of 32.

The four best second-placed teams in their respective groups will compete in a continental playoff, along with five teams from an international playoff, to secure an additional spot in the World Cup to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

If the African team secures this additional spot, the number of representatives from the continent will increase to ten, compared to five in the previous finals in Qatar.

Morocco became the first African team to reach the semi-finals by defeating teams like Spain and Portugal, after topping a tough group that included Croatia and Belgium, before losing to the runner-up France and finishing in fourth place.

Africa was represented in the Qatar finals by Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal, Ghana, and Tunisia. Senegal was the only team that accompanied Morocco to the round of 16 before losing to England with a score of 3-0.

Among the nine teams in Pot 1 are Egypt with Mohamed Salah, Algeria with Riyad Mahrez, as well as Nigeria, Mali, and Ivory Coast. Ghana, the only participant from the last World Cup, was placed in Pot 2.

The FIFA ranking issued in June was used to determine the six pots, with Ghana ranked 11th.

Mali was the biggest beneficiary of the ranking, jumping to the eighth spot after defeating Congo-Brazzaville 2-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The solution between the top nine teams will help them avoid elite teams, such as Morocco and Senegal, whose star Sadio Mane was absent in the last World Cup.

While the 54 teams enter the qualifiers, Zimbabwe escaped FIFA suspension since February 2022 due to political interference in football, as the ban was lifted on Monday.

Zimbabwe was excluded from the 2018 World Cup qualifiers due to their failure to pay former Brazilian coach José Claudinei Georgini.

The ban was imposed last year following a decision by the country's Sports and Recreation Commission to suspend the membership of the Zimbabwe Football Association's board of directors on various charges, including corruption, fraud, and sexual assault against referees.
 
The following are the six groups:
 
Group 1: Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Ivory Coast

Group 2: Burkina Faso, Ghana, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Group 3: Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Kenya, Congo, Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, Angola

Group 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya
 
Group 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Group 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, Sao Tome and Principe, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia

Sports News

World Cup

2026 Qualifiers

Different

Lottery

Allows

Arrival

Nine

Teams

LBCI Next
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
Japanese veteran Miura extends his football career in Portugal at the age of 56
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:46

The Philippines allows the screening of the film "Barbie" with conditions

LBCI
Sports News
07:29

Women's World Cup: Morocco to leave a historical footprint in the Arab world

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11

Google Calendar now allows users to take paid appointments

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-11

FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand to host the largest finals in history

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
Sports News
08:25

Japanese veteran Miura extends his football career in Portugal at the age of 56

LBCI
Sports News
08:19

NBA approves new regulations

LBCI
Sports News
07:29

Women's World Cup: Morocco to leave a historical footprint in the Arab world

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-04

Seven injured in Tel Aviv car ramming attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-07

Erdogan promises to make "the best decision" on Sweden's accession to NATO

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:40

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:07

Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Bassil: Nobody can change our stance regarding dialogue, presidency has become an issue of life and death

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More