CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama eliminates the United States and faces Mexico in the final
Sports News
2023-07-13
Panama's national team caused a major upset by eliminating the host, the United States, in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday, winning 5-4 in a penalty shootout in San Diego. They have now secured a spot in the final against Mexico, who defeated Jamaica 3-0.
The US team, which participated without its European-based professional players, failed to reach the final for only the second time since 2003. The hosts bid farewell to the competition after losing in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.
Panama's coach, Thomas Christiansen, expressed his happiness, stating that "reaching this final is a dream for every Panamanian. We had to endure suffering to achieve this victory, but it is the best way to enjoy it."
Panama took the lead in the 9th minute of extra time through Ivan Anderson, but the Americans managed to equalize six minutes later with a flying shot from Jesus Ferreira.
Interim coach PJ Callaghan, who will now be replaced by Gregg Berhalter, considered that "despite the defeat, his young team gained valuable experience in the tournament."
He continued, "What I said to the guys is that I am extremely proud of them. I am very proud that they are united together and continue to respond to adversity."
He added, "We will feel the pain in the short term, but I truly believe that in the long run, we have gained a lot of experienced players, and it will bear fruit for us in the future."
On the other hand, the Mexican national team will enter the final as the clear favorite against Panama, who has never won the title before but has reached the final in two previous editions in 2005 and 2013, losing both times to the United States.
The Mexican team did not face significant difficulties in overcoming Jamaica, with goals scored by Henry Martin (2), Luis Chávez (30), and Roberto Alvarado (90+2).
The final match will take place on the 16th of this month.
