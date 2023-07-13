Messi fever sweeps Miami, awaiting the first official appearance of the Argentine star

Sports News
2023-07-13 | 06:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Messi fever sweeps Miami, awaiting the first official appearance of the Argentine star
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Messi fever sweeps Miami, awaiting the first official appearance of the Argentine star

Despite disappointing results and finishing last in the American football league, Inter Miami is in the spotlight as their fans scramble to secure tickets for the upcoming season at exorbitant prices. This has prompted the club to expand its stadium capacity. The sole reason for this frenzy is the signing of Argentine star Lionel Messi, the world champion.

The arrival of Messi to Inter Miami through his signing has breathed new life into the hopes of a genuine breakthrough for Major League Soccer (MLS) after several unsuccessful attempts. His arrival has also ignited the passion of Miami's fans, many of whom are Latin Americans.

Upon Messi's arrival in Fort Lauderdale, about 50 kilometers north of Miami where Inter Miami's stadium is located, around twenty fans gathered to welcome the world champion with a banner that read, "We are waiting for you, Messi."

They sang and chanted his name at the airport entrance, expressing their happiness to be there even without personally seeing the Rosario-born star.

Ariel Gonzalez, 56, stated, "I feel really good because even if I didn't see him here, I know that I'll see him within an hour, or next week, or within ten days. We're completely behind him."

Messi's departure from Paris Saint-Germain and his signing with Inter Miami came as a surprise to many, although Inter had been working on it for a long time. But his offer was met with a tempting Saudi offer and the possibility of returning to his former club, Barcelona.

Miami fans have begun counting the days until Messi's first official match, which could possibly be on the 21st in the "Leagues Cup," a competition organized by both the American and Mexican leagues.

For Raúl Patiño, who moved to Florida 22 years ago, Messi's arrival represents a "before and after" in the history of football in the United States.

He said, "He's one of the best players in the world, just like Pelé or Maradona. In ten years, if you ask a teenager what game he wants to play, it will be because of Messi's influence on these children."

Inter Miami, which counts former English footballer David Beckham among its contributors, recognizes the economic opportunities brought by Messi's arrival, as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. As soon as his signing was announced, the price of the cheapest ticket for his potential first appearance against Cruz Azul, a Mexican team, increased from $29 to $329 on the online sales platform "TickPick," an increase of over a thousand percent.

The club has also announced the arrival of other prominent names, including former Argentina coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino and former Spanish international Sergio Busquets, Messi's former teammate at Barcelona, in addition to increasing the capacity of their stadium.

Messi fever has taken on other forms in Miami's Wynwood Arts District, such as the massive painting of the player drawn by fellow Argentine Maxi Masuelli and displayed on the façade of a building. The Argentine artist completed the first step, the smiling face of the football player, but will now move on to the next step: painting the player's body in his new colors.

Every morning, he meticulously works with an umbrella to protect himself from the intense heat in recent days.

Masuelli said, "I created a giant sculpture of Messi in Albania, and during my stay there, I received news of his move here. Many of my acquaintances then told me that I should also paint him in Miami."

Another Argentine, Juan Tavos, admits to being surprised by the enthusiasm Messi's arrival has generated in Miami. "There is a kind of madness in what Messi represents for us Argentinians."

He added, "Now this madness is taking over Miami too. In all the stores, his image is on shirts. He's everywhere. You feel like you're in Buenos Aires or Rosario (Messi's hometown)."

It seems that Messi-mania has just begun in Miami.
 
AFP

Sports News

Inter Miami

MLS

Major

League Soccer

Lionel Messi

Fever

Argentine

Arrival

USA

Football

LBCI Next
FIFA bans the Saudi Al-Nassr club temporarily from contracting because of debt
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama eliminates the United States and faces Mexico in the final
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
03:45

Women's World Cup: A flurry of knee injuries is undermining women's football

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-12

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: A different lottery allows the arrival of at least nine teams

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-12

Japanese veteran Miura extends his football career in Portugal at the age of 56

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

Lebanon sees 33% decrease in major crimes during the first half of 2023, security forces are on high alert

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
07:12

FIFA bans the Saudi Al-Nassr club temporarily from contracting because of debt

LBCI
Sports News
04:13

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama eliminates the United States and faces Mexico in the final

LBCI
Sports News
04:07

LeBron James ends the controversy and confirms his unwillingness to retire

LBCI
Sports News
03:45

Women's World Cup: A flurry of knee injuries is undermining women's football

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04

Sheikh Qassem says electing a president who does not raise controversial issues is top priority –[VIDEO]

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-11

Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Fighting back, Trump targets Biden's Justice Department

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:52

Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More