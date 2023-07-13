News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
FIFA bans the Saudi Al-Nassr club temporarily from contracting because of debt
Sports News
2023-07-13 | 07:12
High views
Share
Share
1
min
FIFA bans the Saudi Al-Nassr club temporarily from contracting because of debt
The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced on Thursday the temporary ban on Al-Nassr Club, the Saudi Arabian club where Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo plays, from signing any new players until its debts are settled.
A FIFA spokesperson confirmed to the French news agency AFP that the Saudi club is currently "prohibited from registering new players due to unpaid debts," confirming the information reported by the British newspaper "The Mirror."
FIFA did not specify the amount or origin of these debts, or whether the transfer of Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozović from Inter Milan to Al-Nassr, which was finalized in early July, is at risk.
The spokesperson simply stated, "The mentioned ban will be lifted once the debts are settled by the relevant creditors."
In October 2021, the FIFA Players' Status Committee ordered Al-Nassr Club to pay €460,000 to Leicester City Football Club, in addition to interest, in a dispute over the transfer of Nigerian player Ahmed Musa, which amounted to a total of €18 million.
According to the decision obtained by the AFP news agency, Al-Nassr may be deprived of signing new players for a period of up to three seasons if payment is not made.
AFP
Sports News
FIFA
Ban
Saudi Arabia
Al-Nassr
Temporarily
Contracting
Debt
Messi fever sweeps Miami, awaiting the first official appearance of the Argentine star
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Aloula, France’s Le Drian discuss Lebanese file in Riyadh
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Aloula, France’s Le Drian discuss Lebanese file in Riyadh
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-07
Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution
Lebanon News
2023-07-07
Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-30
Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-30
Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
06:30
Messi fever sweeps Miami, awaiting the first official appearance of the Argentine star
Sports News
06:30
Messi fever sweeps Miami, awaiting the first official appearance of the Argentine star
0
Sports News
04:13
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama eliminates the United States and faces Mexico in the final
Sports News
04:13
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama eliminates the United States and faces Mexico in the final
0
Sports News
04:07
LeBron James ends the controversy and confirms his unwillingness to retire
Sports News
04:07
LeBron James ends the controversy and confirms his unwillingness to retire
0
Sports News
03:45
Women's World Cup: A flurry of knee injuries is undermining women's football
Sports News
03:45
Women's World Cup: A flurry of knee injuries is undermining women's football
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04
Sheikh Qassem says electing a president who does not raise controversial issues is top priority –[VIDEO]
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04
Sheikh Qassem says electing a president who does not raise controversial issues is top priority –[VIDEO]
0
Middle East News
2023-07-11
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
Middle East News
2023-07-11
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
0
World News
2023-06-14
Fighting back, Trump targets Biden's Justice Department
World News
2023-06-14
Fighting back, Trump targets Biden's Justice Department
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:00
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:00
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
11:03
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
Lebanon News
11:03
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
4
Press Highlights
02:52
Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?
Press Highlights
02:52
Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
6
Lebanon News
04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
Lebanon News
04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
7
Lebanon News
10:06
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
Lebanon News
10:06
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
8
Lebanon News
04:23
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
Lebanon News
04:23
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More