News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Oshek Al Nisaa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Inter Miami formalizes its contract with Busquets
Sports News
2023-07-17 | 03:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Inter Miami formalizes its contract with Busquets
The Major League Soccer (MLS) announced on Sunday that Spanish national team midfielder and former Barcelona player Sergio Busquets has officially joined Inter Miami on a contract until 2025, where he reunites with his former Barcelona teammate, Argentine international Lionel Messi.
Inter Miami confirmed the signing of Busquets on June 24th. The club had expressed interest in the 34-year-old midfielder since his departure from Barcelona on May 10th.
Club owner Jorge Mas stated in a statement, "I am excited to welcome Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami. From day one, we set out to bring the best players in the world to Inter Miami, and Sergio's career speaks for itself."
In his 15 professional seasons in Catalonia, Busquets won 32 titles with Barcelona, including three UEFA Champions League titles (2009, 2011, and 2015), nine La Liga titles, seven domestic cup titles, and three FIFA Club World Cup titles.
Inter Miami's Sporting Director, Chris Henderson, described Busquets as "one of the smartest players to ever play the sport." He added, "He reads the game at an unprecedented level and impacts every aspect of the match."
Busquets himself expressed his excitement about the move, saying, "This transfer provides a special and exciting opportunity. I was impressed with this club when I came with Barcelona last year, and now I am happy and ready to represent the club myself. I can't wait to help achieve the success this ambitious club seeks."
Born in Sabadell, Catalonia, Busquets joined the youth ranks of Barcelona in 2005 before making his debut in the Spanish league in 2008.
Busquets, the son of former Barcelona goalkeeper Carles Busquets from the 1990s, was one of the pillars of Barcelona's golden generation that dominated Europe in the early 2010s, alongside Messi, Andres Iniesta, and current coach Xavi. This team was also the backbone of the Spanish national team that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 UEFA European Championship.
Busquets lifted both trophies before retiring from international football in December of last year after playing 143 matches for his country and experiencing Spain's disappointing exit from the round of 16 in the Qatar World Cup.
Busquets is expected to be ready to make his debut for his new team, like Messi, on Friday against Cruz Azul from Mexico.
Inter Miami officially announced the signing of Messi on Saturday, with the Argentine superstar also signing a contract until 2025. Messi is expected to be presented to the fans on Sunday and to the media on Monday.
Inter Miami has struggled in recent seasons in the MLS, with disappointing results. The team remains winless in 11 matches and suffered their fourteenth loss in 22 games this season on Saturday.
AFP
Sports News
Inter Miami
Formalizes
Addition
Busquets
MLS
Major League Soccer
Football
Next
Gold Cup: Mexico records ninth title after win over Panama
FIFA bans the Saudi Al-Nassr club temporarily from contracting because of debt
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-07-13
Women's World Cup: A flurry of knee injuries is undermining women's football
Sports News
2023-07-13
Women's World Cup: A flurry of knee injuries is undermining women's football
0
Sports News
2023-07-12
Japanese veteran Miura extends his football career in Portugal at the age of 56
Sports News
2023-07-12
Japanese veteran Miura extends his football career in Portugal at the age of 56
0
World News
2023-07-11
Germany pledges 700 million euros in additional military aid to Ukraine
World News
2023-07-11
Germany pledges 700 million euros in additional military aid to Ukraine
0
Sports News
2023-07-11
A Volcanic Crater in Mexico Becomes a Unique Football Field
Sports News
2023-07-11
A Volcanic Crater in Mexico Becomes a Unique Football Field
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
05:51
Wimbledon: Alcaraz being compared to the "big three"
Sports News
05:51
Wimbledon: Alcaraz being compared to the "big three"
0
Sports News
03:24
Gold Cup: Mexico records ninth title after win over Panama
Sports News
03:24
Gold Cup: Mexico records ninth title after win over Panama
0
Sports News
2023-07-13
FIFA bans the Saudi Al-Nassr club temporarily from contracting because of debt
Sports News
2023-07-13
FIFA bans the Saudi Al-Nassr club temporarily from contracting because of debt
0
Sports News
2023-07-13
Messi fever sweeps Miami, awaiting the first official appearance of the Argentine star
Sports News
2023-07-13
Messi fever sweeps Miami, awaiting the first official appearance of the Argentine star
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-03
MP Atallah to LBCI: There is no way out of the crisis except through serious dialogue
Lebanon News
2023-07-03
MP Atallah to LBCI: There is no way out of the crisis except through serious dialogue
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing
0
World News
2023-06-29
Sri Lanka unveils debt restructure plan to tackle economic crisis
World News
2023-06-29
Sri Lanka unveils debt restructure plan to tackle economic crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
3
Variety and Tech
03:29
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship
Variety and Tech
03:29
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship
4
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
5
Press Highlights
01:29
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
Press Highlights
01:29
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
6
Press Highlights
00:52
Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock
Press Highlights
00:52
Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock
7
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More