Inter Miami formalizes its contract with Busquets

The Major League Soccer (MLS) announced on Sunday that Spanish national team midfielder and former Barcelona player Sergio Busquets has officially joined Inter Miami on a contract until 2025, where he reunites with his former Barcelona teammate, Argentine international Lionel Messi.



Inter Miami confirmed the signing of Busquets on June 24th. The club had expressed interest in the 34-year-old midfielder since his departure from Barcelona on May 10th.



Club owner Jorge Mas stated in a statement, "I am excited to welcome Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami. From day one, we set out to bring the best players in the world to Inter Miami, and Sergio's career speaks for itself."



In his 15 professional seasons in Catalonia, Busquets won 32 titles with Barcelona, including three UEFA Champions League titles (2009, 2011, and 2015), nine La Liga titles, seven domestic cup titles, and three FIFA Club World Cup titles.



Inter Miami's Sporting Director, Chris Henderson, described Busquets as "one of the smartest players to ever play the sport." He added, "He reads the game at an unprecedented level and impacts every aspect of the match."



Busquets himself expressed his excitement about the move, saying, "This transfer provides a special and exciting opportunity. I was impressed with this club when I came with Barcelona last year, and now I am happy and ready to represent the club myself. I can't wait to help achieve the success this ambitious club seeks."



Born in Sabadell, Catalonia, Busquets joined the youth ranks of Barcelona in 2005 before making his debut in the Spanish league in 2008.



Busquets, the son of former Barcelona goalkeeper Carles Busquets from the 1990s, was one of the pillars of Barcelona's golden generation that dominated Europe in the early 2010s, alongside Messi, Andres Iniesta, and current coach Xavi. This team was also the backbone of the Spanish national team that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 UEFA European Championship.



Busquets lifted both trophies before retiring from international football in December of last year after playing 143 matches for his country and experiencing Spain's disappointing exit from the round of 16 in the Qatar World Cup.



Busquets is expected to be ready to make his debut for his new team, like Messi, on Friday against Cruz Azul from Mexico.



Inter Miami officially announced the signing of Messi on Saturday, with the Argentine superstar also signing a contract until 2025. Messi is expected to be presented to the fans on Sunday and to the media on Monday.



Inter Miami has struggled in recent seasons in the MLS, with disappointing results. The team remains winless in 11 matches and suffered their fourteenth loss in 22 games this season on Saturday.

