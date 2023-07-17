Gold Cup: Mexico records ninth title after win over Panama

2023-07-17 | 03:24
Gold Cup: Mexico records ninth title after win over Panama
Gold Cup: Mexico records ninth title after win over Panama

Mexico strengthened its record number of CONCACAF Gold Cup titles in football by securing their ninth championship on Sunday with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in the final of the 17th edition of the continental tournament at the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Mexico owes this triumph, achieved against a Panama team dreaming of their first-ever title in their third final appearance after 2005 and 2013, to substitute striker Santiago Jimenez of Dutch club Feyenoord, who scored the lone goal in the 88th minute of the fiercely contested and physical match.

Jimenez entered the game in the 85th minute as a replacement for Henry Martin and three minutes later sealed the victory for his country, reclaiming the title from the United States. Mexico emerged as the winners of their eleventh final in this tournament, which brings together national teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean (in addition to the guest team, Qatar, in the last two editions).

The goal by the 22-year-old came after a cross by Panama into Mexico's penalty area through Ivan Anderson, but the defense intercepted it, allowing Orbelin Pineda to pass it to Jimenez. He then dribbled past two defenders before calmly slotting the ball into the net with his left foot, eluding goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

Jimenez's fourth goal in 18 international matches sparked loud celebrations in the stadium, which hosted nearly 73,000 spectators. It secured Mexico's ninth title, adding to their previous triumphs in 1993, 1996, 1998, 2003, 2009, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

Mexico now leads its rival, the United States, by two titles. The US bid farewell to the 17th edition in the semifinals, losing to Panama on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time. Meanwhile, "El Tri" advanced to the final with a convincing 3-0 victory over Jamaica.
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

