Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand host the largest finals
Sports News
2023-07-18 | 04:36
Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand host the largest finals
Australia and New Zealand are gearing up for the most exciting and anticipated edition of the Women's FIFA World Cup, with 32 teams participating for the first time since its inception in 1991. The United States, as usual, appears to be the favorite to lift the trophy and make history as the first country to win the title three consecutive times.
Though the United States hasn't yet achieved the same success in the Men's World Cup, its importance in women's football has grown significantly since its modest beginnings in 1991 with only 12 teams, expanding to 24 in France four years ago, and now featuring 32 teams in the ninth edition, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from Thursday until August 20.
This expansion reflects the increasing interest in women's football over the past decade outside its traditional stronghold, the United States. Several European teams will be vying to challenge the Americans and claim the championship.
Australia, led by Chelsea's English forward Sam Kerr, hopes to capitalize on home advantage and reach the final in Sydney.
This Women's World Cup not only has the largest number of participating countries but also boasts a threefold increase in prize money compared to 2019, totaling $152 million, including compensation to clubs for allowing their players to participate. This highlights the tremendous growth of women's football worldwide.
The massive attendance at club and international matches, especially in Europe, indicates that women's football has reached new heights.
Despite the increase, the prize money is still relatively small compared to the $440 million distributed in the Men's World Cup in Qatar in 2022.
The tournament faced crises in Germany, Britain, France, Italy, and Spain due to disputes over television broadcasting rights, but a resolution was reached last month. FIFA President Gianni Infantino criticized the financial offers from broadcasting entities and emphasized the need for greater investment in women's football.
Japan, the surprise winners in 2011, faced similar challenges regarding broadcasting rights, but a resolution was reached last week.
The United States relies on a mix of young talent and experienced veterans like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in their quest for a third consecutive title, under the guidance of coach Vlatko Andonovski.
While some key players may miss the tournament due to injuries, the squad is determined to perform well. Players like Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, and Crystal Dunn, veterans from the 2019 triumph, are crucial to the team's success.
Improvements in working conditions for women footballers globally, particularly in the United States, have narrowed the gap with other top teams. Teams like Germany, Sweden, England, Spain, and France, among others, present a strong challenge.
Canada, the reigning Olympic champions, even threatened to strike over wage disparities, funding, and contractual matters, showing the growing demand for equality.
Despite some challenges, the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand promises to be a landmark event, showcasing the remarkable growth and talent in women's football worldwide. With strong competition from various teams, the tournament is set to provide exciting matches and memorable moments for fans around the globe.
