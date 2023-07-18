Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand host the largest finals

Sports News
2023-07-18 | 04:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Women&#39;s World Cup: Australia and New Zealand host the largest finals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand host the largest finals

Australia and New Zealand are gearing up for the most exciting and anticipated edition of the Women's FIFA World Cup, with 32 teams participating for the first time since its inception in 1991. The United States, as usual, appears to be the favorite to lift the trophy and make history as the first country to win the title three consecutive times.

Though the United States hasn't yet achieved the same success in the Men's World Cup, its importance in women's football has grown significantly since its modest beginnings in 1991 with only 12 teams, expanding to 24 in France four years ago, and now featuring 32 teams in the ninth edition, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from Thursday until August 20.

This expansion reflects the increasing interest in women's football over the past decade outside its traditional stronghold, the United States. Several European teams will be vying to challenge the Americans and claim the championship.

Australia, led by Chelsea's English forward Sam Kerr, hopes to capitalize on home advantage and reach the final in Sydney.

This Women's World Cup not only has the largest number of participating countries but also boasts a threefold increase in prize money compared to 2019, totaling $152 million, including compensation to clubs for allowing their players to participate. This highlights the tremendous growth of women's football worldwide.

The massive attendance at club and international matches, especially in Europe, indicates that women's football has reached new heights.

Despite the increase, the prize money is still relatively small compared to the $440 million distributed in the Men's World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The tournament faced crises in Germany, Britain, France, Italy, and Spain due to disputes over television broadcasting rights, but a resolution was reached last month. FIFA President Gianni Infantino criticized the financial offers from broadcasting entities and emphasized the need for greater investment in women's football.

Japan, the surprise winners in 2011, faced similar challenges regarding broadcasting rights, but a resolution was reached last week.

The United States relies on a mix of young talent and experienced veterans like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in their quest for a third consecutive title, under the guidance of coach Vlatko Andonovski.

While some key players may miss the tournament due to injuries, the squad is determined to perform well. Players like Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, and Crystal Dunn, veterans from the 2019 triumph, are crucial to the team's success.

Improvements in working conditions for women footballers globally, particularly in the United States, have narrowed the gap with other top teams. Teams like Germany, Sweden, England, Spain, and France, among others, present a strong challenge.

Canada, the reigning Olympic champions, even threatened to strike over wage disparities, funding, and contractual matters, showing the growing demand for equality.

Despite some challenges, the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand promises to be a landmark event, showcasing the remarkable growth and talent in women's football worldwide. With strong competition from various teams, the tournament is set to provide exciting matches and memorable moments for fans around the globe.
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Sports News

Australia

New Zealand

Host

Largest

Women's

World Cup

Football

LBCI Next
England Premier League: Brazilian Willian decides to stay with Fulham for another season
Wimbledon: Alcaraz being compared to the "big three"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-11

FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand to host the largest finals in history

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-13

Women's World Cup: A flurry of knee injuries is undermining women's football

LBCI
World News
2023-07-12

Australia and New Zealand urge China to publish details of their agreement with the Solomon Islands

LBCI
Sports News
07:53

Women's World Cup: Spain is confident of the readiness of its star Putellas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
09:38

Leeds United announce approval of acquisition by US group

LBCI
Sports News
07:53

Women's World Cup: Spain is confident of the readiness of its star Putellas

LBCI
Sports News
06:46

Domestic violence charges dropped against former Manchester United star Giggs

LBCI
Sports News
05:13

Victoria withdraws from hosting Commonwealth Games 2026

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

Samy Gemayel demands answers: Fate of Lebanese detainees in Syria in question

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Investment collaboration: Lebanese-French cooperation agreement to help companies invest in both countries

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:39

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More