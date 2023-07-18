News
Victoria withdraws from hosting Commonwealth Games 2026
Sports News
2023-07-18 | 05:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Victoria withdraws from hosting Commonwealth Games 2026
Victoria, Australia, announced on Tuesday its withdrawal from hosting the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games scheduled for 2026, citing cost-related reasons.
Premier Daniel Andrews stated that the initial estimated cost of 2 billion Australian dollars ($1.36 billion USD) is likely to rise to around 7 billion Australian dollars, which he described as "way too much."
During a press conference, he said, "I've had a lot of tough calls, made a lot of very difficult decisions in this job. This (decision) is not one of them. Frankly, $7 billion for a sporting event, we're just not going to do that."
He further added, "I'm not going to take money away from hospitals and schools to fund an event that is three times over the estimated cost and budgeted for last year. We're not going to proceed with the Games in Victoria in 2026. We've advised the Commonwealth Games authorities of our decision to seek an exit from the contract."
The Commonwealth Games Federation considered Victoria's decision "extremely disappointing" and stated that it is exploring its options.
In a statement, they said, "We are consulting on the options available to us and remain committed to finding a solution for the 2026 Games that is in the best interests of our athletes and the broader Commonwealth sporting movement."
The event, which takes place every four years and involves athletes from countries that were formerly part of the British Empire, was planned to be hosted across various regional centers in Victoria, including Geelong, Ballarat, and Bendigo, with each having its athlete village.
The Games were expected to leave a sporting legacy in the region, with the construction of new facilities in the host centers.
Victoria was the sole candidate to host the 2026 Games, and its fate now hangs in the balance following its withdrawal.
The event typically attracts over 4,000 athletes from 54 member countries of the Commonwealth. The previous edition took place in Birmingham, England, in 2022.
AFP
Sports News
Victoria
Australia
Withdraw
Hosting
Commonwealth
Games
Citing
Cost
