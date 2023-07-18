Spanish footballer Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, who suffered a serious knee injury last year, raised concerns after withdrawing from her national team's training session just days before the start of the Women's World Cup. However, sources confirmed that this was a "planned" move.



The 29-year-old player left the training session in New Zealand after just 20 minutes on Monday, only four days before Spain's first match against Costa Rica.



Her early departure shocked the two hundred spectators who came to support the team and disappointed fans of one of the biggest names in women's football.



Putellas is considered a key player in the national team, although doubts have arisen about her readiness for the World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday and runs until August 20th in Australia and New Zealand.



She suffered a serious knee injury a year ago, which kept her out of the 2022 European Championship finals, and she only returned to the pitch in April of last year.



However, national team sources stated on Tuesday that her early withdrawal from training was planned, and her teammates are confident that she will play a crucial role in Spain's journey.



Her Barcelona and national team teammate, Aitana Bonmati, said, "If she's here, it's because she's fine. She's a fantastic and important player, and I'm sure she will greatly help us in the World Cup."

