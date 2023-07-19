Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in the 100m hurdles, revealed on Wednesday that she has been charged with a violation of anti-doping regulations, raising doubts about her participation in the upcoming World Athletics Championships.



In an Instagram post, she stated, "I have been charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit today with a whereabouts violation for missing three tests within 12 months."



The 26-year-old Nigerian set the world record during the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA, last year with a time of 12.12 seconds.



Amusan pledged to resolve this matter before this year's edition scheduled for next month in Budapest, saying, "I intend to fight this charge, and my case will be heard by a panel of 3 arbitrators before the start of the World Championships next month."



She continued, "I am a clean athlete (in capital letters) and have been regularly tested (maybe more than usual) by the Integrity Unit. I was tested within days of the 'missed third test.' I have confidence that this matter will be resolved in my favor, and I will compete in the World Championships."



Amusan participated in the Silesia Meeting as part of the Diamond League in Poland last Sunday, setting a season's best of 12.34 seconds.



In the Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic last month, she finished third, losing to Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn from Puerto Rico, who won with a time of 12.42 seconds.



When asked about improving the world record, Amusan said, "Nothing is impossible. 11 seconds (downward)? Definitely."



However, she expressed less confidence regarding the ongoing debate about raising the height of the hurdles to prioritize technique over speed.



Amusan, who stands at 1.56 meters, stated, "Please don't do it, don't raise the hurdles. Please."

AFP