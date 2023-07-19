News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nigerian Amusan's 100m record accused of violating doping rules
Sports News
2023-07-19 | 03:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Nigerian Amusan's 100m record accused of violating doping rules
Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in the 100m hurdles, revealed on Wednesday that she has been charged with a violation of anti-doping regulations, raising doubts about her participation in the upcoming World Athletics Championships.
In an Instagram post, she stated, "I have been charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit today with a whereabouts violation for missing three tests within 12 months."
The 26-year-old Nigerian set the world record during the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA, last year with a time of 12.12 seconds.
Amusan pledged to resolve this matter before this year's edition scheduled for next month in Budapest, saying, "I intend to fight this charge, and my case will be heard by a panel of 3 arbitrators before the start of the World Championships next month."
She continued, "I am a clean athlete (in capital letters) and have been regularly tested (maybe more than usual) by the Integrity Unit. I was tested within days of the 'missed third test.' I have confidence that this matter will be resolved in my favor, and I will compete in the World Championships."
Amusan participated in the Silesia Meeting as part of the Diamond League in Poland last Sunday, setting a season's best of 12.34 seconds.
In the Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic last month, she finished third, losing to Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn from Puerto Rico, who won with a time of 12.42 seconds.
When asked about improving the world record, Amusan said, "Nothing is impossible. 11 seconds (downward)? Definitely."
However, she expressed less confidence regarding the ongoing debate about raising the height of the hurdles to prioritize technique over speed.
Amusan, who stands at 1.56 meters, stated, "Please don't do it, don't raise the hurdles. Please."
AFP
Sports News
Nigerian
Amusan
Athelete
World
Record
Holder
100 Meters
Accused
Doping
Hurdle
Leeds United announce approval of acquisition by US group
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-06
European Copernicus Observatory: June recorded the hottest month ever worldwide
World News
2023-07-06
European Copernicus Observatory: June recorded the hottest month ever worldwide
0
World News
2023-06-15
World breaks average temperature record for early June: EU
World News
2023-06-15
World breaks average temperature record for early June: EU
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
0
Sports News
07:53
Women's World Cup: Spain is confident of the readiness of its star Putellas
Sports News
07:53
Women's World Cup: Spain is confident of the readiness of its star Putellas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
09:38
Leeds United announce approval of acquisition by US group
Sports News
09:38
Leeds United announce approval of acquisition by US group
0
Sports News
07:53
Women's World Cup: Spain is confident of the readiness of its star Putellas
Sports News
07:53
Women's World Cup: Spain is confident of the readiness of its star Putellas
0
Sports News
06:46
Domestic violence charges dropped against former Manchester United star Giggs
Sports News
06:46
Domestic violence charges dropped against former Manchester United star Giggs
0
Sports News
2023-07-18
Victoria withdraws from hosting Commonwealth Games 2026
Sports News
2023-07-18
Victoria withdraws from hosting Commonwealth Games 2026
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
0
Lebanon News
03:32
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement
Lebanon News
03:32
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
2
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks
3
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
4
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
5
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
6
Lebanon News
15:48
Unified Lebanese Position on the Return of Syrian Refugees to Their Country
Lebanon News
15:48
Unified Lebanese Position on the Return of Syrian Refugees to Their Country
7
Lebanon News
06:52
Syrian refugee issue: Lebanon's recommendations to be revealed on Thursday
Lebanon News
06:52
Syrian refugee issue: Lebanon's recommendations to be revealed on Thursday
8
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More