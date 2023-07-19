Van Der Sar discharged from intensive care

Sports News
2023-07-19 | 06:01
High views
2min
Former Dutch international goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar has been discharged from intensive care after suffering a brain hemorrhage ten days ago.

The 52-year-old van der Sar, who played for Ajax, Juventus, Fulham, and Manchester United, was on vacation on a Croatian island when he experienced the hemorrhage and was admitted to intensive care.

He announced on his Instagram account Tuesday evening, "I am happy to announce that I am no longer in intensive care, but I am still in the hospital."

He continued, "I hope to return home next week and take the next step in the recovery process."

Van der Sar announced in May that he resigned from his position as CEO of Ajax after "a very difficult period" of over a decade leading the executive management of the capital club.

His resignation came following the club's worst season in 14 years, as they finished third in the league they have won 36 times.

Van der Sar is considered one of the world's best goalkeepers, starting his football career with Ajax and playing for the club between 1990 and 1999, winning the UEFA Champions League title in 1995.

He also won the prestigious continental competition with Manchester United in 2008 during his tenure with the club from 2005 to 2011 when he retired after playing his 100th Champions League match, which was in the final, losing 1-3 to Barcelona.

Prior to that, he played for Juventus (1999-2001) and Fulham (2001-2005).

Van der Sar returned to Ajax in 2012 as the marketing director before being promoted to the CEO position four years later. He is also the second-most capped player for the Netherlands national team, having appeared in 130 international matches.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

