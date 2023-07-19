News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Van Der Sar discharged from intensive care
Sports News
2023-07-19 | 06:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Van Der Sar discharged from intensive care
Former Dutch international goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar has been discharged from intensive care after suffering a brain hemorrhage ten days ago.
The 52-year-old van der Sar, who played for Ajax, Juventus, Fulham, and Manchester United, was on vacation on a Croatian island when he experienced the hemorrhage and was admitted to intensive care.
He announced on his Instagram account Tuesday evening, "I am happy to announce that I am no longer in intensive care, but I am still in the hospital."
He continued, "I hope to return home next week and take the next step in the recovery process."
Van der Sar announced in May that he resigned from his position as CEO of Ajax after "a very difficult period" of over a decade leading the executive management of the capital club.
His resignation came following the club's worst season in 14 years, as they finished third in the league they have won 36 times.
Van der Sar is considered one of the world's best goalkeepers, starting his football career with Ajax and playing for the club between 1990 and 1999, winning the UEFA Champions League title in 1995.
He also won the prestigious continental competition with Manchester United in 2008 during his tenure with the club from 2005 to 2011 when he retired after playing his 100th Champions League match, which was in the final, losing 1-3 to Barcelona.
Prior to that, he played for Juventus (1999-2001) and Fulham (2001-2005).
Van der Sar returned to Ajax in 2012 as the marketing director before being promoted to the CEO position four years later. He is also the second-most capped player for the Netherlands national team, having appeared in 130 international matches.
AFP
Sports News
Van Der Sar
Ajax
General
Manager
ICU
Intensive Care Unit
Discharged
Former
Goalkeeper
Manchester United
Nigerian Amusan's 100m record accused of violating doping rules
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-07-18
Domestic violence charges dropped against former Manchester United star Giggs
Sports News
2023-07-18
Domestic violence charges dropped against former Manchester United star Giggs
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Association of Banks' Secretary General denies rumored precautionary strike via LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Association of Banks' Secretary General denies rumored precautionary strike via LBCI
0
World News
2023-07-17
Consumption, real estate crisis and policy: some of the difficulties faced by China's economy
World News
2023-07-17
Consumption, real estate crisis and policy: some of the difficulties faced by China's economy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
03:40
Nigerian Amusan's 100m record accused of violating doping rules
Sports News
03:40
Nigerian Amusan's 100m record accused of violating doping rules
0
Sports News
2023-07-18
Leeds United announce approval of acquisition by US group
Sports News
2023-07-18
Leeds United announce approval of acquisition by US group
0
Sports News
2023-07-18
Women's World Cup: Spain is confident of the readiness of its star Putellas
Sports News
2023-07-18
Women's World Cup: Spain is confident of the readiness of its star Putellas
0
Sports News
2023-07-18
Domestic violence charges dropped against former Manchester United star Giggs
Sports News
2023-07-18
Domestic violence charges dropped against former Manchester United star Giggs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-20
Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering
Variety and Tech
2023-06-20
Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-19
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
2023-05-19
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09
Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09
Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
2
News Bulletin Reports
07:49
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
News Bulletin Reports
07:49
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
3
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
4
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
5
World News
03:27
Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row
World News
03:27
Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row
6
Press Highlights
02:53
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Press Highlights
02:53
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
7
Lebanon News
08:41
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:41
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:35
Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU
News Bulletin Reports
07:35
Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More