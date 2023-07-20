News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Neymar reiterates his desire to remain with Paris Saint-Germain and in the ranks of Brazil
Sports News
2023-07-20 | 04:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Neymar reiterates his desire to remain with Paris Saint-Germain and in the ranks of Brazil
Brazilian football star Neymar has affirmed his desire to stay with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and represent his national team following rumors of a possible departure and uncertainty surrounding his future with the Seleção after Brazil's quarter-final exit in the Qatar World Cup at the hands of Croatia.
In an interview with renowned Brazilian sports journalist Casimiro Miguel on YouTube, Neymar said, "I hope to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (this season). I have a contract with them, and no official has spoken to me yet" regarding a potential move to another team.
The Brazilian superstar added, "I am calm despite the lack of affection between me and the club's fans. I will be here with or without love."
The winter transfer market has been filled with rumors about Neymar's (31 years old) possible departure from PSG due to his recurring injuries on one hand and the rebuilding of the Parisian team under the supervision of the new Spanish coach, Luis Enrique, on the other.
Neymar has been absent from the pitch since February after undergoing ankle surgery, but he recently resumed individual training and is expected to join the group training this week.
Speaking about his injury, Neymar said, "It was a bothersome injury, not comfortable at all. The recovery stages were painful and very difficult, but I am working towards making a good comeback. Naturally, winning games remains a goal, but I want to play well because that is a priority for me."
On the other hand, Neymar confirmed that he will continue to defend the colors of the Brazilian national team. There were speculations about his retirement from international football following his team's failure to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup and their loss to Croatia in the quarter-finals on penalties.
Regarding this matter, Neymar said, "After the World Cup, I didn't want to continue the journey, not only because of the pain of defeat but also to spare my family from enduring a lot."
He added with a laugh, "Now they have to endure it again."
He concluded, "I have thought about it thoroughly because I want to win the World Cup with Brazil, something we haven't achieved since 2002."
AFP
Sports News
Neymar
Brazil
Reiterates
PSG
Brazil
Desire
Remain
Ranks
Football
Star
Next
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
Van Der Sar discharged from intensive care
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-07-05
Ancelotti to Coach Brazilian National Team Starting from 2024 Copa America
Sports News
2023-07-05
Ancelotti to Coach Brazilian National Team Starting from 2024 Copa America
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Brazil affirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty in UNIFIL extension
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Brazil affirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty in UNIFIL extension
0
Sports News
2023-07-18
England Premier League: Brazilian Willian decides to stay with Fulham for another season
Sports News
2023-07-18
England Premier League: Brazilian Willian decides to stay with Fulham for another season
0
World News
2023-07-04
Medical, but hold the marijuana: new CBD source found in Brazil
World News
2023-07-04
Medical, but hold the marijuana: new CBD source found in Brazil
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
06:23
Formula One: Verstappen aspires to strengthen his control in Hungary
Sports News
06:23
Formula One: Verstappen aspires to strengthen his control in Hungary
0
Sports News
05:42
Women's World Cup: Historic win for host New Zealand over Norway
Sports News
05:42
Women's World Cup: Historic win for host New Zealand over Norway
0
Sports News
05:35
Inter Miami to sign Paraguayan international Gomez
Sports News
05:35
Inter Miami to sign Paraguayan international Gomez
0
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-20
Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China
World News
2023-06-20
Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
3
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
4
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
5
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
6
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
7
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More