Neymar reiterates his desire to remain with Paris Saint-Germain and in the ranks of Brazil

Brazilian football star Neymar has affirmed his desire to stay with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and represent his national team following rumors of a possible departure and uncertainty surrounding his future with the Seleção after Brazil's quarter-final exit in the Qatar World Cup at the hands of Croatia.



In an interview with renowned Brazilian sports journalist Casimiro Miguel on YouTube, Neymar said, "I hope to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (this season). I have a contract with them, and no official has spoken to me yet" regarding a potential move to another team.



The Brazilian superstar added, "I am calm despite the lack of affection between me and the club's fans. I will be here with or without love."



The winter transfer market has been filled with rumors about Neymar's (31 years old) possible departure from PSG due to his recurring injuries on one hand and the rebuilding of the Parisian team under the supervision of the new Spanish coach, Luis Enrique, on the other.



Neymar has been absent from the pitch since February after undergoing ankle surgery, but he recently resumed individual training and is expected to join the group training this week.



Speaking about his injury, Neymar said, "It was a bothersome injury, not comfortable at all. The recovery stages were painful and very difficult, but I am working towards making a good comeback. Naturally, winning games remains a goal, but I want to play well because that is a priority for me."



On the other hand, Neymar confirmed that he will continue to defend the colors of the Brazilian national team. There were speculations about his retirement from international football following his team's failure to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup and their loss to Croatia in the quarter-finals on penalties.



Regarding this matter, Neymar said, "After the World Cup, I didn't want to continue the journey, not only because of the pain of defeat but also to spare my family from enduring a lot."



He added with a laugh, "Now they have to endure it again."



He concluded, "I have thought about it thoroughly because I want to win the World Cup with Brazil, something we haven't achieved since 2002."

