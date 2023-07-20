News
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
Sports News
2023-07-20 | 04:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
New Zealand authorities announced on Thursday that a shooting incident in downtown Auckland resulted in the death of three people, including the attacker, just hours before the scheduled opening of the FIFA Women's World Cup matches, which will proceed as planned.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins stated that there is no threat to national security, confirming that the jointly hosted World Cup by New Zealand and Australia will commence on Thursday as scheduled.
He affirmed that "the level of national security threat to New Zealand has not changed," indicating that "the police have removed the threat and are not searching for any other individuals" related to the shooting. He further added that "the government has consulted with the organizers at FIFA, and the tournament will proceed."
The shooting incident, which occurred on Thursday morning at a construction site, resulted in the injury of six people, including one police officer.
Acting Police Commissioner Sany Pātēl stated that "the attacker moved through the building" while firing from his firearm. He added that "upon reaching the upper floors of the building, he remained in the elevator, and our staff attempted to engage with him."
Pātēl continued, saying that "the individual discharged further shots and was later found deceased."
The police clarified that the deaths of two individuals, in addition to the attacker, have been confirmed at this stage.
They also mentioned that a helicopter was dispatched, and their personnel responded "in large numbers" to the shooting, cordoning off the area.
Local media outlets showed footage of an injured police officer being transported to an ambulance.
Pātēl assured the public that "what occurred is certainly concerning, and we want to reassure the public that the situation is under control and that it is an isolated incident." He confirmed that "there is no risk to national security."
The police have requested residents to stay away from the area during the ongoing investigation.
AFP
