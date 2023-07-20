Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships

Sports News
2023-07-20 | 04:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women&#39;s Soccer World Championships
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships

New Zealand authorities announced on Thursday that a shooting incident in downtown Auckland resulted in the death of three people, including the attacker, just hours before the scheduled opening of the FIFA Women's World Cup matches, which will proceed as planned.
 
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins stated that there is no threat to national security, confirming that the jointly hosted World Cup by New Zealand and Australia will commence on Thursday as scheduled.

He affirmed that "the level of national security threat to New Zealand has not changed," indicating that "the police have removed the threat and are not searching for any other individuals" related to the shooting. He further added that "the government has consulted with the organizers at FIFA, and the tournament will proceed."

The shooting incident, which occurred on Thursday morning at a construction site, resulted in the injury of six people, including one police officer.

Acting Police Commissioner Sany Pātēl stated that "the attacker moved through the building" while firing from his firearm. He added that "upon reaching the upper floors of the building, he remained in the elevator, and our staff attempted to engage with him."

Pātēl continued, saying that "the individual discharged further shots and was later found deceased."

The police clarified that the deaths of two individuals, in addition to the attacker, have been confirmed at this stage.

They also mentioned that a helicopter was dispatched, and their personnel responded "in large numbers" to the shooting, cordoning off the area.

Local media outlets showed footage of an injured police officer being transported to an ambulance.

Pātēl assured the public that "what occurred is certainly concerning, and we want to reassure the public that the situation is under control and that it is an isolated incident." He confirmed that "there is no risk to national security."

The police have requested residents to stay away from the area during the ongoing investigation.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Sports News

New Zealand

FIFA

Women's

World Cup

Shooting

Hours

Before

Opening

Day

Football

Kickoff

Auckland

LBCI Next
Inter Miami to sign Paraguayan international Gomez
Neymar reiterates his desire to remain with Paris Saint-Germain and in the ranks of Brazil
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-11

FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand to host the largest finals in history

LBCI
Sports News
05:42

Women's World Cup: Historic win for host New Zealand over Norway

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-18

Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand host the largest finals

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-13

Women's World Cup: A flurry of knee injuries is undermining women's football

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
06:23

Formula One: Verstappen aspires to strengthen his control in Hungary

LBCI
Sports News
05:42

Women's World Cup: Historic win for host New Zealand over Norway

LBCI
Sports News
05:35

Inter Miami to sign Paraguayan international Gomez

LBCI
Sports News
04:50

Neymar reiterates his desire to remain with Paris Saint-Germain and in the ranks of Brazil

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-29

Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-09

Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:53

BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition

LBCI
Sports News
04:54

Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More