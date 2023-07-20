News
Inter Miami to sign Paraguayan international Gomez
Sports News
2023-07-20 | 05:35
Inter Miami to sign Paraguayan international Gomez
Inter Miami, the American football club, announced on Wednesday its signing of the promising Paraguayan international midfielder Diego Gómez (20 years old) for a two-and-a-half-year contract, coming from the club Libertad, where the new Argentine coach of the American club, Gerardo "Tata" Martino, spent two periods.
Gómez becomes the third signing for Inter Miami, following the Argentine star Lionel Messi and the Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets.
It is expected that the Spanish player Jordi Alba will join his former teammates from Barcelona in the coming days.
Chris Henderson, the sporting director of Miami, said, "Diego is a good midfielder, and we believe that he will contribute to all areas of the team," adding, "We believe in his abilities and potential, and we feel that he will be a strong addition to our team as we enter this next phase of development in Inter Miami."
Gómez has played 51 matches with Libertad and contributed to their two Paraguayan league titles (Opening Tournament). He captained the Paraguayan U-20 national team, with which he played 10 matches, before starting his journey with the senior national team on September 1st of last year, where he has played three matches so far.
Jorge Mas, the administrative owner of Inter Miami, confirmed on Tuesday that he expects more signings in this summer window.
Mas stated that the promising Argentine midfielder Facundo Varela (20 years old) has a verbal agreement to join the club, adding that negotiations are also underway with two young talents from the Argentine league, namely the Racing Club defender Tomás Avelis and the Newell's Old Boys forward Brian Aguerre.
Mas also indicated that the veteran Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez (36 years old), who previously played for Barcelona and Liverpool, and is a member of the Uruguayan national team, is likely to be among the newcomers to the team if he manages to terminate his contract with Grêmio of Brazil.
"I don't know how Luis Suárez could leave Grêmio. But if he does, we are free to talk to Luis and bring him to Inter Miami. This possibility will be available," he said.
Messi and Busquets are likely to make their debut for their new team on Friday against Cruz Azul from Mexico in the Leagues Cup.
AFP
