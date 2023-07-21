Ancelotti: "I'll never talk about Brazil. I'm Real Madrid's coach."

Sports News
2023-07-21 | 03:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ancelotti: &quot;I&#39;ll never talk about Brazil. I&#39;m Real Madrid&#39;s coach.&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ancelotti: "I'll never talk about Brazil. I'm Real Madrid's coach."

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Thursday that he will no longer speak about speculations linking him to the position of coaching the Brazilian national football team next year, as he remains determined to focus on his current team, Real Madrid in Spain.

Speaking to journalists in Los Angeles, where the Spanish club is playing their first of four friendly matches against AC Milan, Ancelotti stated, "I will never talk about Brazil or what might happen in the future." He firmly emphasized, "I am the coach of Real Madrid, and I will stay here."

Just two weeks ago, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, indicated that Ancelotti would take charge next year and lead the national team in the Copa America, making him the first foreign manager to take on the Seleção's coaching role in almost 60 years after his contract with Real Madrid ends.

However, the Italian, whose contract is set to expire in June of the following year, insisted, "I will not comment on this matter again."

Ancelotti also declined to discuss Real Madrid's chances of signing the French star, Kylian Mbappe, amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at Paris Saint-Germain. He stated, "Mbappe is not a Madrid player. Talking about players who are not here doesn't seem productive to me."

The team is scheduled to travel to Texas on the 26th of this month to face English club Manchester United in Houston before the much-anticipated El Clasico against their arch-rivals Barcelona in Dallas on the 29th.

Before returning to Spain, Real Madrid will meet with Italian giants Juventus in Orlando on the 2nd of August.
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Sports News

Carlo

Ancelotti

Real Madrid

Brazil

International

Manager

Football

LBCI Next
Women's World Cup: Underwhelming draw for Tokyo Olympic champions
Formula One: Verstappen aspires to strengthen his control in Hungary
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-05

Ancelotti to Coach Brazilian National Team Starting from 2024 Copa America

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

International cooperation needed: Bou Habib addresses Lebanon's refugee crisis during meeting with Samir Geagea

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-20

Inter Miami to sign Paraguayan international Gomez

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-20

Neymar reiterates his desire to remain with Paris Saint-Germain and in the ranks of Brazil

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
04:32

Donnarumma and his girlfriend have been burgled in their home in Paris

LBCI
Sports News
04:10

Women's World Cup: Underwhelming draw for Tokyo Olympic champions

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-20

Formula One: Verstappen aspires to strengthen his control in Hungary

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-20

Women's World Cup: Historic win for host New Zealand over Norway

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09

Why are fuel prices in Lebanon declining despite rise in dollar exchange rate?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-12

Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23

Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:44

Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:43

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More