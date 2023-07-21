News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ancelotti: "I'll never talk about Brazil. I'm Real Madrid's coach."
Sports News
2023-07-21 | 03:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ancelotti: "I'll never talk about Brazil. I'm Real Madrid's coach."
Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Thursday that he will no longer speak about speculations linking him to the position of coaching the Brazilian national football team next year, as he remains determined to focus on his current team, Real Madrid in Spain.
Speaking to journalists in Los Angeles, where the Spanish club is playing their first of four friendly matches against AC Milan, Ancelotti stated, "I will never talk about Brazil or what might happen in the future." He firmly emphasized, "I am the coach of Real Madrid, and I will stay here."
Just two weeks ago, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, indicated that Ancelotti would take charge next year and lead the national team in the Copa America, making him the first foreign manager to take on the Seleção's coaching role in almost 60 years after his contract with Real Madrid ends.
However, the Italian, whose contract is set to expire in June of the following year, insisted, "I will not comment on this matter again."
Ancelotti also declined to discuss Real Madrid's chances of signing the French star, Kylian Mbappe, amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at Paris Saint-Germain. He stated, "Mbappe is not a Madrid player. Talking about players who are not here doesn't seem productive to me."
The team is scheduled to travel to Texas on the 26th of this month to face English club Manchester United in Houston before the much-anticipated El Clasico against their arch-rivals Barcelona in Dallas on the 29th.
Before returning to Spain, Real Madrid will meet with Italian giants Juventus in Orlando on the 2nd of August.
AFP
Sports News
Carlo
Ancelotti
Real Madrid
Brazil
International
Manager
Football
Next
Women's World Cup: Underwhelming draw for Tokyo Olympic champions
Formula One: Verstappen aspires to strengthen his control in Hungary
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-07-05
Ancelotti to Coach Brazilian National Team Starting from 2024 Copa America
Sports News
2023-07-05
Ancelotti to Coach Brazilian National Team Starting from 2024 Copa America
0
Lebanon News
04:13
International cooperation needed: Bou Habib addresses Lebanon's refugee crisis during meeting with Samir Geagea
Lebanon News
04:13
International cooperation needed: Bou Habib addresses Lebanon's refugee crisis during meeting with Samir Geagea
0
Sports News
2023-07-20
Inter Miami to sign Paraguayan international Gomez
Sports News
2023-07-20
Inter Miami to sign Paraguayan international Gomez
0
Sports News
2023-07-20
Neymar reiterates his desire to remain with Paris Saint-Germain and in the ranks of Brazil
Sports News
2023-07-20
Neymar reiterates his desire to remain with Paris Saint-Germain and in the ranks of Brazil
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
04:32
Donnarumma and his girlfriend have been burgled in their home in Paris
Sports News
04:32
Donnarumma and his girlfriend have been burgled in their home in Paris
0
Sports News
04:10
Women's World Cup: Underwhelming draw for Tokyo Olympic champions
Sports News
04:10
Women's World Cup: Underwhelming draw for Tokyo Olympic champions
0
Sports News
2023-07-20
Formula One: Verstappen aspires to strengthen his control in Hungary
Sports News
2023-07-20
Formula One: Verstappen aspires to strengthen his control in Hungary
0
Sports News
2023-07-20
Women's World Cup: Historic win for host New Zealand over Norway
Sports News
2023-07-20
Women's World Cup: Historic win for host New Zealand over Norway
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Why are fuel prices in Lebanon declining despite rise in dollar exchange rate?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Why are fuel prices in Lebanon declining despite rise in dollar exchange rate?
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-12
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
Lebanon News
2023-03-12
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23
Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23
Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
3
Variety and Tech
03:43
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
Variety and Tech
03:43
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
Lebanon News
16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
8
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More