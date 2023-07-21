Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Thursday that he will no longer speak about speculations linking him to the position of coaching the Brazilian national football team next year, as he remains determined to focus on his current team, Real Madrid in Spain.



Speaking to journalists in Los Angeles, where the Spanish club is playing their first of four friendly matches against AC Milan, Ancelotti stated, "I will never talk about Brazil or what might happen in the future." He firmly emphasized, "I am the coach of Real Madrid, and I will stay here."



Just two weeks ago, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, indicated that Ancelotti would take charge next year and lead the national team in the Copa America, making him the first foreign manager to take on the Seleção's coaching role in almost 60 years after his contract with Real Madrid ends.



However, the Italian, whose contract is set to expire in June of the following year, insisted, "I will not comment on this matter again."



Ancelotti also declined to discuss Real Madrid's chances of signing the French star, Kylian Mbappe, amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at Paris Saint-Germain. He stated, "Mbappe is not a Madrid player. Talking about players who are not here doesn't seem productive to me."



The team is scheduled to travel to Texas on the 26th of this month to face English club Manchester United in Houston before the much-anticipated El Clasico against their arch-rivals Barcelona in Dallas on the 29th.



Before returning to Spain, Real Madrid will meet with Italian giants Juventus in Orlando on the 2nd of August.

AFP