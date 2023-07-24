Real Madrid turn the tables on AC Milan in friendly match

Real Madrid, the Spanish football club, made an impressive comeback from a two-goal deficit against AC Milan of Italy to secure a 3-2 victory in a friendly match held at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, as part of both teams' preparations for the upcoming season.



Milan took the lead with two goals, the first from their English defender, Fikayo Tomori, who scored from a corner kick delivered by their new American teammate, Christian Pulisic, recently signed from Chelsea. Shortly before the end of the first half, Luca Romagnoli added the second goal with a powerful shot from outside the box that found the back of the net.



Real Madrid responded with a stunning second-half performance, netting three goals. They narrowed the gap when their goalkeeper, Marco Sportiello, made a serious mistake, failing to hold on to a weak shot from Uruguayan forward Federico Valverde (57th minute). Valverde then scored again with a powerful shot just two minutes later (59th minute) to level the score.



In the 84th minute, the Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior secured the victory for Real Madrid with a decisive goal.



The thrilling match showcased the determination and skill of both teams as they gear up for the upcoming season, leaving fans excited for what lies ahead in the world of football.





AFP