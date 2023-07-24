Toronto Masetrs: Djokovic withdrew due to fatigue

2023-07-24 | 04:31
Toronto Masetrs: Djokovic withdrew due to fatigue

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis star and world No. 2, will not participate in the Toronto Masters 1000 tennis tournament due to fatigue, as announced by the organizers late on Sunday.

In a statement released on the official website of Tennis Canada, Djokovic said, "I have always loved coming to Canada, but after consulting with my team, we believe we have made the best decision."

He added, "I hope to return to Canada and Toronto, in particular, in the coming years to play in front of the amazing crowd here."

Djokovic's withdrawal comes a week after his marathon final match at Wimbledon against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, which lasted 4 hours and 45 minutes and went to five sets.

Djokovic currently holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles, with 23 major championships to his name.

The Toronto Masters is part of the preparatory tournaments leading up to the US Open, the fourth Grand Slam event scheduled for late August on the courts of Flushing Meadows in New York.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
