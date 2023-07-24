Marco Silva is committed to his contract with Fulham despite Saudi temptations

Sports News
2023-07-24
High views
Marco Silva is committed to his contract with Fulham despite Saudi temptations
Marco Silva is committed to his contract with Fulham despite Saudi temptations

Portuguese coach Marco Silva has reaffirmed his commitment to Fulham, the English Premier League football club, after turning down a lucrative offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

Reports in the English press suggested that Silva received an offer worth £40 million ($51 million) to take charge of Al-Ahli Jeddah, a club that recently signed Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino and Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. However, Silva has stated that he will remain with his current London-based club.

Speaking to NBC on the sidelines of his team's tour in the United States, the 46-year-old Silva said, "My commitment to this club has been 100% since the first day I signed my contract, and it will continue to be so." He added, "It's a decision I made. I've spoken to the officials at the club, and, like it was last season and the season before, I am committed to the club and will remain so."

Regarding the offers he received, Silva explained, "Offers are part of the job. It's up to us to make the decision and always respect the club you work for. That's what I've done throughout my career, and I will continue to do so."

Silva joined Fulham in 2021 when the team was in the Championship and successfully guided them to promotion to the Premier League, where they finished in 10th place last season.
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

