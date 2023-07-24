News
NBA: Kyle Anderson acquires Chinese citizenship
Sports News
2023-07-24 | 05:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
NBA: Kyle Anderson acquires Chinese citizenship
Kyle Anderson, a player for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the National Basketball Association (NBA), has been granted Chinese citizenship, paving the way for his participation with the Asian powerhouse in the upcoming World Cup.
In recent years, China has naturalized a group of players born abroad in an effort to elevate the level of its basketball teams.
Anderson was born in New York, and reports indicate that he has Chinese roots from his great-grandfather's side. Earlier this year, he expressed his desire to switch his international allegiance.
On Monday, the Chinese Basketball Association announced on its Weibo account, using Anderson's Chinese name, "Thanks to the marketing and support of all parties involved, Li Kaire has acquired Chinese citizenship this morning."
The association posted a picture of the newly naturalized Chinese player, visibly happy, alongside Yao Ming, the former basketball giant who played for the Houston Rockets.
The Chinese association did not mention whether Anderson had relinquished his American passport, a customary step in China, which does not recognize dual citizenship.
Anderson, 29, currently represents the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season by the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.
As of now, China is ranked 27th in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) rankings.
In recent years, China has opened its doors to athletes with Chinese roots or those who have long been residents in the country.
This list includes figure skater Eileen Gu, who shone in the Beijing Winter Olympics last year, and the naturalized English-born midfielder Nico Yennaris, who plays for the Chinese national football team.
AFP
Sports News
NBA
Basketball
Kyle Anderson
Chinese
Citizenship
Asian
Power House
World Cup
