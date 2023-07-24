News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Morocco's Romain Saiss joins Qatari club
Sports News
2023-07-24 | 05:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Morocco's Romain Saiss joins Qatari club
Al-Sadd FC has strengthened its defense by signing Moroccan national team captain Romain Saiss from Turkish side Besiktas in a deal worth 2.5 million euros, as announced by the Qatari club on Monday.
Al-Sadd posted a video of Saiss wearing the team's jersey with the number 29 on his back, accompanied by the caption, "Officially: Romain Saiss is a Saddawi for two seasons starting from the 2023/2024 season."
This will be the Moroccan's first Arab experience, and he shone in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he played a key role in leading the "Atlas Lions" to reach the semi-finals. Saiss began his football career in France, where he was born in 1990, and played for Valenciennes, Clermont, Le Havre, and Angers.
Later, the 33-year-old moved to the English Premier League, where he played from 2016 until 2022, representing Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City, before joining Besiktas in June 2022.
With 75 international matches under his belt, during which he scored two goals, including one in the 2-0 victory against Belgium in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar, Saiss became the seventh newcomer to the Qatari Stars League for the past season. He joined the Ecuadorian winger Gonzalo Plata, Brazilian Giovanni Henrique, Iranian defender Mohammad Amin Hozhabri, Colombian midfielder Mateus Uribe, Brazilian left-back Paulo Otavio, and Qatari young defender Anas Abdul Salam Abu Inieh.
However, Al-Sadd's joy of signing Giovanni Henrique from Palmeiras for a deal worth nine million euros did not last long. On Sunday, the club announced that the player suffered a torn cruciate ligament and cartilage damage during a friendly match with Morocco's Raja Casablanca (2-2) on Friday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.
The Brazilian forward sustained the injury in the early minutes of the match, which will result in his absence from the team until the end of the season, according to the club's statement.
AFP
Sports News
Morocco
Romain Saiss
Signs
Qatar
Club
Turkish
Side
Besiktas
Next
Zaha departs Crystal Palace and joins Galatasaray
Cristiano Ronaldo, goodwill ambassador of Saudi football on tour in Japan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
Qatar stands by Lebanon: Qatari ambassador emphasizes importance of swift Presidential election
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
Qatar stands by Lebanon: Qatari ambassador emphasizes importance of swift Presidential election
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-12
Salam signs a Memorandum of Understanding for Lebanon's participation in Expo Qatar 2023
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-12
Salam signs a Memorandum of Understanding for Lebanon's participation in Expo Qatar 2023
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-10
Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight
Press Highlights
2023-07-10
Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:52
Zaha departs Crystal Palace and joins Galatasaray
Sports News
07:52
Zaha departs Crystal Palace and joins Galatasaray
0
Sports News
05:47
Cristiano Ronaldo, goodwill ambassador of Saudi football on tour in Japan
Sports News
05:47
Cristiano Ronaldo, goodwill ambassador of Saudi football on tour in Japan
0
Sports News
05:40
NBA: Kyle Anderson acquires Chinese citizenship
Sports News
05:40
NBA: Kyle Anderson acquires Chinese citizenship
0
Sports News
05:36
Marco Silva is committed to his contract with Fulham despite Saudi temptations
Sports News
05:36
Marco Silva is committed to his contract with Fulham despite Saudi temptations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20
Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20
Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-22
Lebanon braces for unprecedented turmoil amidst critical leadership transitions
Press Highlights
2023-07-22
Lebanon braces for unprecedented turmoil amidst critical leadership transitions
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
In Lebanon, press freedom faces 'stronger' political pressure
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
In Lebanon, press freedom faces 'stronger' political pressure
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan
3
Lebanon News
10:44
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
Lebanon News
10:44
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
4
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
5
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
6
Middle East News
10:20
Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE
Middle East News
10:20
Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE
7
Lebanon News
10:40
Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden
Lebanon News
10:40
Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden
8
News Bulletin Reports
04:30
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
News Bulletin Reports
04:30
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More