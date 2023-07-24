Zaha departs Crystal Palace and joins Galatasaray

Sports News
2023-07-24 | 07:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zaha departs Crystal Palace and joins Galatasaray
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Zaha departs Crystal Palace and joins Galatasaray

Ivorian international striker Wilfried Zaha announced his departure from Crystal Palace, the English club that introduced him to the world, amid speculation of his possible exit from the Premier League for the first time in his career to join Turkey's Galatasaray.

The 30-year-old rejected an offer from Palace, the team he joined at the age of 12 in 2004, in order to sign a new contract worth £200,000 per week.

Zaha scored 90 goals in 458 matches with Crystal Palace. He left the club for two seasons to defend the colors of Manchester United, where he struggled to establish himself and returned to the London club on loan twice, with a brief stint at Cardiff City, before returning permanently in 2015.

The Ivorian addressed the Palace fans in a post on Instagram, saying, "As I prepare to start a new chapter, I wanted to speak to you, the fans, who have meant so much to me. We've been through a lot together, including 10 years in the English Premier League."

He continued, "There are so many amazing memories that will stay with me forever, and (we've also been through) some really tough times along the way, but I'm so proud to have played my part in helping us reach the Premier League and keeping us there."

Zaha, who represented England twice before deciding to play for his homeland Ivory Coast, hoped that the Palace fans would remember the positives rather than the negatives from his time with the team. He said, "I've worn the Palace shirt since I was eight years old. It's literally my second skin, and I always give my all when I put it on."

He added, "You've seen me angry and frustrated, but you've also seen my thirst and passion and the joy I get from winning, and I hope that's the memory you have of me, the Palace fans."

Zaha joined Manchester United for £10 million in 2013, but he failed to establish himself and only played two matches for the "Red Devils".

Despite being linked with potential moves to Italy's Lazio, Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, and Turkey's Fenerbahce, it seems that Galatasaray is the closest to signing him, as the club revealed in a tweet that they have "started official negotiations" with the player.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Sports News

Wilfried Zaha

Departs

Crystal Palace

Joins

Turkish

Galatasaray

Football

Premier League

Club

England

Morocco's Romain Saiss joins Qatari club
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
05:55

Morocco's Romain Saiss joins Qatari club

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-18

England Premier League: Brazilian Willian decides to stay with Fulham for another season

LBCI
Sports News
05:47

Cristiano Ronaldo, goodwill ambassador of Saudi football on tour in Japan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-16

Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
05:55

Morocco's Romain Saiss joins Qatari club

LBCI
Sports News
05:47

Cristiano Ronaldo, goodwill ambassador of Saudi football on tour in Japan

LBCI
Sports News
05:40

NBA: Kyle Anderson acquires Chinese citizenship

LBCI
Sports News
05:36

Marco Silva is committed to his contract with Fulham despite Saudi temptations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:10

Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-29

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14

FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:06

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:29

Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:30

Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:45

Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More