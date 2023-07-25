French club Marseille announced on Monday that Senegalese international winger Ismaïla Sarr has joined them from English club Watford.



The club did not disclose the transfer fee or its duration, but several media outlets reported that it amounted to 13 million euros, and he signed a three-year contract.



The 25-year-old will wear the number 23 shirt and will be a valuable addition to the team, which finished third in the league last season and is competing in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.



Sarr began his professional career at Metz in 2016 before joining Rennes the following year. With Rennes, he played 77 matches, scoring 18 goals and providing 16 assists in two seasons.



He moved to Watford in the summer of 2019 and played two seasons in the Premier League and two seasons in the Championship. He scored 34 goals and provided 24 assists in 131 matches.



Internationally, Sarr has participated in 54 matches with his national team and won the African Cup of Nations title in 2022, defeating Egypt in a penalty shootout. He also played for the "Teranga Lions" in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Sarr will play alongside Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined the club last Friday as a free agent from English club Chelsea.

AFP