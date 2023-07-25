News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Senegalese international Ismaïla Sarr joins Marseille from Watford
Sports News
2023-07-25 | 03:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Senegalese international Ismaïla Sarr joins Marseille from Watford
French club Marseille announced on Monday that Senegalese international winger Ismaïla Sarr has joined them from English club Watford.
The club did not disclose the transfer fee or its duration, but several media outlets reported that it amounted to 13 million euros, and he signed a three-year contract.
The 25-year-old will wear the number 23 shirt and will be a valuable addition to the team, which finished third in the league last season and is competing in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.
Sarr began his professional career at Metz in 2016 before joining Rennes the following year. With Rennes, he played 77 matches, scoring 18 goals and providing 16 assists in two seasons.
He moved to Watford in the summer of 2019 and played two seasons in the Premier League and two seasons in the Championship. He scored 34 goals and provided 24 assists in 131 matches.
Internationally, Sarr has participated in 54 matches with his national team and won the African Cup of Nations title in 2022, defeating Egypt in a penalty shootout. He also played for the "Teranga Lions" in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Sarr will play alongside Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined the club last Friday as a free agent from English club Chelsea.
AFP
Sports News
Senegal
International
Football
Player
Joins
Marseille
Watford
Next
Nice announces loan signing of midfielder Morgan Sanson from Aston Villa
Zaha departs Crystal Palace and joins Galatasaray
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:47
Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team
Variety and Tech
09:47
Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team
0
Sports News
07:52
Zaha departs Crystal Palace and joins Galatasaray
Sports News
07:52
Zaha departs Crystal Palace and joins Galatasaray
0
Sports News
2023-07-24
Morocco's Romain Saiss joins Qatari club
Sports News
2023-07-24
Morocco's Romain Saiss joins Qatari club
0
Sports News
2023-07-24
Cristiano Ronaldo, goodwill ambassador of Saudi football on tour in Japan
Sports News
2023-07-24
Cristiano Ronaldo, goodwill ambassador of Saudi football on tour in Japan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
06:12
Transport, security, and tourism preparations to accelerate for Paris 2024 Olympics from Autumn
Sports News
06:12
Transport, security, and tourism preparations to accelerate for Paris 2024 Olympics from Autumn
0
Sports News
05:23
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
Sports News
05:23
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
0
Sports News
03:43
Nice announces loan signing of midfielder Morgan Sanson from Aston Villa
Sports News
03:43
Nice announces loan signing of midfielder Morgan Sanson from Aston Villa
0
Sports News
07:52
Zaha departs Crystal Palace and joins Galatasaray
Sports News
07:52
Zaha departs Crystal Palace and joins Galatasaray
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
0
World News
04:57
Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued
World News
04:57
Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-09
MP Mohammad Raad highlights importance of political understanding in Presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-07-09
MP Mohammad Raad highlights importance of political understanding in Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
05:30
Kanaan from Diman: Abiding by constitution and law makes everything easier
Lebanon News
05:30
Kanaan from Diman: Abiding by constitution and law makes everything easier
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
2
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
3
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
4
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
5
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
7
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
8
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More