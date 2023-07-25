Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats

Organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympics and the French government express their readiness a year ahead of hosting the global summer event, but they are confronted with pressing issues and concerns related to domestic social situations, delays in Russian participation, and legal threats against the organizing committee.



The Games are scheduled to take place between July 26 and August 11, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8.



Legal Threat -

In late June, the police raided the headquarters of the organizing committee known as "COJO" and the homes of two top officials, General Director Etienne Thobois and Director of Operations Edouard Donnelly, along with the offices of "Solidéo," responsible for Olympic construction sites. The investigation was related to "illegal conflict of interest, misappropriation of public funds, and favoritism."



This raises the possibility of legal developments in the next 12 months, which may complicate the task for organizers who have already faced a setback due to the recent raids and investigations. According to one adviser, "the damage has already been done."



Various outcomes are possible, including no further developments until the Games begin. To reassure the National Olympic Committees of different countries, the President of the organizing committee, Tony Estanguet, sought to assure those concerned that the measures taken were "strong" in terms of ethics, without explicitly mentioning investigations or raids, only referring to "monitoring."



Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera stated to Agence France-Presse, "Of course, we will overcome this. There has been no setback in the collective mobilization for the preparations."



With or Without Russia? -

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not issue any invitation cards to Russian or Belarusian athletes at the moment but will address the matter "at the appropriate time." International sports federations currently recommend the reintegration of Russian and Belarusian athletes, provided they do not support the ongoing war in Ukraine since February 2022.



If the Russians participate, there is concern about potential boycotts from Ukraine and other countries supporting them, according to a former athlete. French President Emmanuel Macron has not commented on this matter. In contrast, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo (Socialist Party), expressed opposition to Russian athletes coming to the city as long as there is an ongoing war in Ukraine.



Social Context -

After conflicts over pension reforms and several days of riots in various parts of France, the organizing committee must manage a volatile social context. A member of the organizing committee (COJO) noted, "The social context was different two years ago; the danger is present."



An opposite impact could occur if social disturbances arise during the Games, which use revolutionary imagery and historical rhetoric from French history.



Military Support -

"The security mechanism will be unprecedented," said Estanguet, adding, "I believe it will be the safest place on the planet." Still, concerns persist regarding providing security for the opening ceremony and the entire event. To supplement special security forces, which are experiencing challenges, there is a possibility of calling in the army. A clearer picture of their involvement will emerge in the autumn. The idea is to anticipate and avoid resorting to the army as was done during the London 2012 Olympics.



Transport Tensions -

There is a race against time to extend the Line 14 metro to the Olympic Village in Saint-Denis. President of the Independent Transport Authority in Paris (RATP), former Prime Minister Jean Castex, affirmed that transportation would be ready in June 2024. The supply of necessary copper for cables, as well as hiring bus drivers, is being monitored.



Given the numerous transport failures in the past year, this issue, along with safety, will remain crucial until the start of the Games. It will also be subject to scrutiny by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, according to a source close to the IOC.



Budget Attention -

The inclusion of luxury group LVMH among the major sponsors of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday brings almost balanced budget expectations. Without LVMH's contribution of 150 million euros, according to a source close to the matter, the organizing committee had already gathered one billion euros out of the required 1.24 billion for the event.



However, this does not mean that the organizing committee will stop tightening its belt. Pierre-Olivier Beckers, head of the Coordination Commission for the Games, during his recent visit to Paris, emphasized the need to "continue striving for improvements" to "maintain the budget."

