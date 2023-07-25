Transport, security, and tourism preparations to accelerate for Paris 2024 Olympics from Autumn

From the upcoming autumn, workshops for transport, security, and tourism dedicated to the Paris 2024 Olympics will gain momentum, as confirmed by the French Minister of Sports and Olympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castera, in an interview with Agence France-Presse, marking one year until the summer event.



Question: "One year before the Olympics, what are the topics you need to be extremely cautious about?"



Answer: "Regarding security, the key point is to continue accelerating training and contracting with private security agencies. We have recently seen an acceleration, and it must continue to be verified. In the field of transportation, we now have plans with the transport union in the capital, which are almost settled and complete. It will also be essential to facilitate remote work starting from September, considering the traffic congestion in Paris. We are also working on accelerating the pace of welcoming tourists."



Q: Does the Monitoring Council recommend resorting to the army in the autumn? Where do we stand?



A: "There are things that have been reported before. Indeed, the army, for example, was supposed to assist in securing the opening ceremony. We know that there will be 10,000 security forces, and the entire Île-de-France region will be secured by the army (regarding boats in the opening ceremony). As for the rest, there are already discussions that are not forbidden between Sébastien Lecornu (Minister of the Armed Forces) and Gérald Darmanin (Minister of the Interior). Resorting to the armed forces for specific missions is one of the projects that will gain momentum at the beginning of September."



Q: Does the abysmal security failure during the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France in 2022 force French authorities to reassure internationally twice?



A: "Yes, I have the impression that we need more reassurance, and that's what we have already started. It was also the case when securing the French Cup final. We know that expectations are particularly high regarding the security of the opening ceremony. We accept that, and it will be in line with the challenge we have decided to meet. We are on track to prepare as professionally as possible to meet the requirements."



Q: Have recent riots in French cities raised new doubts about France's ability to organize such an event?



A: "I would like to remind you that other countries that came before us also faced these difficulties. There were difficulties in the United States, but also in London, including a year before the Games, and this episode was painful for the British as it was for us. They also drew lessons from it and did not prevent them from offering beautiful Games."



Q: Are you still committed to France's ambition to finish in the top five in the medal standings?



A: "More than ever. Have we achieved that before? Yes, we did it in Atlanta in 1996. We have achieved it at least twice in the Paralympic Games (Beijing, Pyeongchang). So, it depends on us. Now, we know it will be difficult to achieve that again because it means surpassing the last record in the number of medals we have won. The goal is high. At the same time, we are fortunate that, considering the host country's quotas, we will be able to participate with a delegation of 860 athletes instead of the usual 550."



Q: The headquarters of the organizing committee for the Olympic Games and the public institution responsible for Olympic and Paralympic infrastructures (Solidéo) were recently raided as part of investigations by the Public Finance Prosecutor's Office concerning the awarding of contracts. Does this affect the smooth progress of the Paris Olympics?



A: "Certainly, we will overcome this issue. What I can truly tell you is that since this investigation by the Public Finance Prosecutor's Office, there has not been a centimeter's retreat in the collective mobilization for preparing the Olympics. What I see is that there are these investigations carried out by the Public Finance Prosecutor's Office, and the team of the organizing committee for the Olympic Games and Solidéo are cooperating perfectly. Now, we are at this stage. I have no further comments on this matter."





AFP