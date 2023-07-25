News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Transport, security, and tourism preparations to accelerate for Paris 2024 Olympics from Autumn
Sports News
2023-07-25 | 06:12
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Transport, security, and tourism preparations to accelerate for Paris 2024 Olympics from Autumn
From the upcoming autumn, workshops for transport, security, and tourism dedicated to the Paris 2024 Olympics will gain momentum, as confirmed by the French Minister of Sports and Olympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castera, in an interview with Agence France-Presse, marking one year until the summer event.
Question: "One year before the Olympics, what are the topics you need to be extremely cautious about?"
Answer: "Regarding security, the key point is to continue accelerating training and contracting with private security agencies. We have recently seen an acceleration, and it must continue to be verified. In the field of transportation, we now have plans with the transport union in the capital, which are almost settled and complete. It will also be essential to facilitate remote work starting from September, considering the traffic congestion in Paris. We are also working on accelerating the pace of welcoming tourists."
Q: Does the Monitoring Council recommend resorting to the army in the autumn? Where do we stand?
A: "There are things that have been reported before. Indeed, the army, for example, was supposed to assist in securing the opening ceremony. We know that there will be 10,000 security forces, and the entire Île-de-France region will be secured by the army (regarding boats in the opening ceremony). As for the rest, there are already discussions that are not forbidden between Sébastien Lecornu (Minister of the Armed Forces) and Gérald Darmanin (Minister of the Interior). Resorting to the armed forces for specific missions is one of the projects that will gain momentum at the beginning of September."
Q: Does the abysmal security failure during the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France in 2022 force French authorities to reassure internationally twice?
A: "Yes, I have the impression that we need more reassurance, and that's what we have already started. It was also the case when securing the French Cup final. We know that expectations are particularly high regarding the security of the opening ceremony. We accept that, and it will be in line with the challenge we have decided to meet. We are on track to prepare as professionally as possible to meet the requirements."
Q: Have recent riots in French cities raised new doubts about France's ability to organize such an event?
A: "I would like to remind you that other countries that came before us also faced these difficulties. There were difficulties in the United States, but also in London, including a year before the Games, and this episode was painful for the British as it was for us. They also drew lessons from it and did not prevent them from offering beautiful Games."
Q: Are you still committed to France's ambition to finish in the top five in the medal standings?
A: "More than ever. Have we achieved that before? Yes, we did it in Atlanta in 1996. We have achieved it at least twice in the Paralympic Games (Beijing, Pyeongchang). So, it depends on us. Now, we know it will be difficult to achieve that again because it means surpassing the last record in the number of medals we have won. The goal is high. At the same time, we are fortunate that, considering the host country's quotas, we will be able to participate with a delegation of 860 athletes instead of the usual 550."
Q: The headquarters of the organizing committee for the Olympic Games and the public institution responsible for Olympic and Paralympic infrastructures (Solidéo) were recently raided as part of investigations by the Public Finance Prosecutor's Office concerning the awarding of contracts. Does this affect the smooth progress of the Paris Olympics?
A: "Certainly, we will overcome this issue. What I can truly tell you is that since this investigation by the Public Finance Prosecutor's Office, there has not been a centimeter's retreat in the collective mobilization for preparing the Olympics. What I see is that there are these investigations carried out by the Public Finance Prosecutor's Office, and the team of the organizing committee for the Olympic Games and Solidéo are cooperating perfectly. Now, we are at this stage. I have no further comments on this matter."
AFP
Sports News
Transport
Security
Tourism
Preparations
Accelerate
Autumn
2024 Olympics
Paris
Next
The mayor of Paris doesn't understand what PSG strategy is to keep Mbappe
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
05:23
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
Sports News
05:23
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
0
World News
2023-07-04
Paris 'not worried' riots will affect 2024 Olympics
World News
2023-07-04
Paris 'not worried' riots will affect 2024 Olympics
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-02
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-02
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
0
Sports News
2023-06-09
Paris on track for 2024 Olympics, says mayor
Sports News
2023-06-09
Paris on track for 2024 Olympics, says mayor
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:22
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
Sports News
07:22
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
0
Sports News
06:43
The mayor of Paris doesn't understand what PSG strategy is to keep Mbappe
Sports News
06:43
The mayor of Paris doesn't understand what PSG strategy is to keep Mbappe
0
Sports News
05:23
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
Sports News
05:23
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
0
Sports News
03:43
Nice announces loan signing of midfielder Morgan Sanson from Aston Villa
Sports News
03:43
Nice announces loan signing of midfielder Morgan Sanson from Aston Villa
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-20
Fall in fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2022-12-20
Fall in fuel prices across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-15
European delegation will start money laundering investigations on Monday
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-15
European delegation will start money laundering investigations on Monday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
2
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
3
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
4
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
5
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
7
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
8
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More