The mayor of Paris doesn't understand what PSG strategy is to keep Mbappe
Sports News
2023-07-25 | 06:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The mayor of Paris doesn't understand what PSG strategy is to keep Mbappe
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo expressed her bewilderment on Tuesday when asked about the dispute between Paris Saint-Germain and their star player Kylian Mbappé, stating that she does not understand what the capital club is doing with the captain of the French national football team.
In a statement to "BFM TV" and Radio Monte Carlo, Hidalgo said, "I don't understand at all what Paris Saint-Germain is doing; they have the best player in the world. Kylian is the best player in the world."
Expressing her astonishment, she added, "They are ready not to include him next season. I admit that I don't understand anything."
Hidalgo continued, "It is clear that Kylian is an exceptional player, and I would like him to stay in Paris. I believe it was also his desire to stay in Paris for the longest possible period. So the question is: what is Paris Saint-Germain doing?"
The tug-of-war between Paris Saint-Germain and Mbappé began after the latter decided not to activate the option for an additional year in his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024.
Paris Saint-Germain wants to convince the player, who they believe has a prior agreement with Real Madrid, to join the Spanish club in 2024, leading to the extension of his contract or selling him this summer.
Mbappé will be able to leave next summer for free, which will represent a severe financial blow to the French champions who signed him for 180 million euros in 2017 from Monaco and granted him a hefty salary during the contract extension in May 2022.
Currently, Mbappé is training at the youth training center in Bougival with the youth team and players expected to leave the club this summer. He calmly signed autographs for fans on Saturday as if nothing had happened to him.
Since Friday evening, the Parisian club has been receiving offers from interested clubs for Mbappé, notably from Saudi club Al Hilal, which was allowed to negotiate with the French national team captain on the basis of a transfer deal worth 300 million euros.
AFP
Sports News
Paris
Mayor
Anne Hidalgo
PSG
Plan
Keep
Mbappe
France
International
