Messi continues to shine against Atlanta United

Sports News
2023-07-26 | 03:57
High views
3min
Argentine star Lionel Messi continued his blazing start in the United States, scoring two goals in Inter Miami's 4-0 victory over Atlanta United.

Messi, the World Cup champion with the Argentine national team, made his first start after coming off the bench in the previous match, where he scored the winning goal in the 94th minute against Club América from Mexico.

In his debut match against a Major League Soccer team, Messi showcased his immense prowess, making it challenging for Atlanta to contain him. He also established a promising partnership with Finnish winger Robin Taylor, who scored two goals for Inter as well.

The Dual-League Cup is a competition organized jointly by the American and Mexican football federations and features all the top-tier clubs from both countries. After securing two consecutive wins, Inter Miami now tops their group and looks well-positioned to claim their first-ever title.

Messi opened the scoring quickly after receiving a precise pass from his old-new teammate, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets. Messi's initial shot hit the post, but he was quick to follow through and put the ball into the net (8th minute).

Later, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner managed to score his second goal through a partnership with Taylor (22nd minute).

Messi then turned into an assist provider, passing the ball to his compatriot Benjamin Krimachy, who set up Taylor to score (44th minute).

Eight minutes into the second half, Inter Miami capitalized on a counter-attack after Atlanta cleared a corner kick. Messi carried the ball from afar and passed it to Taylor, who was positioned to his left, and Taylor fired a low shot into the far corner (53rd minute).

The result allowed Inter Miami's Argentine coach, Gerardo Martino, to rest both Busquets and Messi, with Messi leaving the field in the 78th minute.

Atlanta had a chance to salvage some pride through a penalty kick, but Messi's Argentine national team teammate Thiago Almada missed, with Miami's goalkeeper Drew Calander making the save.

Messi's arrival seems to be turning things around for Miami, who had not tasted victory in their last 11 league matches and were languishing at the bottom of the table.

Martino, who coached the duo ten years ago at Barcelona in Spain, stated, "Their arrival has given great confidence to the players."

He added, "The players feel more supported, and they feel that the responsibility is taken on by the senior players, which gives them more freedom on the pitch."

Atlanta's Mexican coach, Gonzalo Pineda, acknowledged that his team received a lesson in this match.

He said, "They were the better team... and they didn't forgive in crucial moments. Against players like Messi, you cannot afford mistakes, but we made them in the first, second, and fourth goals."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

