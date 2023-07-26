2024 Olympics: Macron confirms France readiness despite challenges

2023-07-26 | 07:40
2024 Olympics: Macron confirms France readiness despite challenges
2024 Olympics: Macron confirms France readiness despite challenges

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Wednesday that his country will be "definitely" ready to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, despite facing organizational challenges.

One year before the Games' opening ceremony, there are concerns about France's preparedness on several fronts, ranging from accommodation to security and other issues.

Macron, during an interview with "France Info" from New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean, which he is currently visiting, stated, "France is ready, it will definitely be ready."

He acknowledged the existence of "organizational challenges," citing several issues, including accommodation, ticket bookings, transportation, and security.

Macron insisted that France is prepared for what could be the biggest challenge ever, which is the opening ceremony on the banks of the Seine River in the capital city, Paris.

He said that the authorities are "taking early measures" and "learning from other experiences, mobilizing all our administrations" to ensure the smooth running of the ceremony.

He added, "There is a lot of preparation, a lot of work... We will be ready and prepared for all scenarios with great professionalism."

Macron reaffirmed that the Games, with most of its competitions hosted in Paris, along with events in other regions, will showcase France in the best light.

Several events will take place in the economically and racially mixed suburb of Saint-Denis, while sailing competitions will be held in the southern city of Marseille and surfing in Tahiti in the French Polynesia in the Pacific Ocean.

Macron stated, "It is proud France, shining France, welcoming the world, France that will show it can be the greatest, with its athletes and the splendid scene of the opening ceremony."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

