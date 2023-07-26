2024 Olympics: Russia and Belarus excluded from invitation list

2023-07-26 | 07:45
2024 Olympics: Russia and Belarus excluded from invitation list
2024 Olympics: Russia and Belarus excluded from invitation list

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach officially invited 203 countries, excluding Russia and Belarus, to participate in the upcoming Paris Summer Olympics.

Back in mid-July, Bach had stated that Russia and its ally in the invasion of Ukraine, Belarus, would not be formally invited.

The IOC has left the door open for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate neutrally in the 2024 Summer Games without competing under their own flag.

Bach is visiting the French capital for a three-day celebration marking one year before the start of the Paris Olympics.

He stated, "In accordance with the Olympic Charter, I am honored and delighted to celebrate this important milestone today by inviting athletes from around the world to come together in Paris, France, to celebrate the 33rd Olympic Games."

Bach reported that he has received excellent information about the preparations for Paris 2024 after touring the athletes' village construction site on Tuesday, expressing his belief that the athletes will be "very happy" in the village.

Additionally, Guatemala was not invited due to its current suspension from the Olympic movement, resulting from alleged government interference in the local Olympic committee's operations.
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

