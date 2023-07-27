Lionel Messi influences Inter Miami's on and off the pitch

2023-07-27
Lionel Messi influences Inter Miami's on and off the pitch
Lionel Messi influences Inter Miami's on and off the pitch

Lionel Messi's impact on Inter Miami CF has been evident on the field, where the Argentine has scored three goals and provided one assist in just 120 minutes of play. However, his influence behind the scenes may be equally significant, according to his teammates.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and recently crowned World Cup champion with the Argentine national team faced several potential challenges when he joined the club sitting at the bottom of the Major League Soccer.

Having spent his entire career alongside world-class players at Barcelona and leaving behind stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi entered a dressing room filled with unfamiliar faces.

Earning more millions than his teammates, enjoying a different lifestyle, and returning to football that others could only dream of, Messi was uncertain about how he would fit in with the rest of the team.

Moreover, the sudden change within the team saw Messi join Inter Miami this month alongside former Barcelona teammate and World Cup-winning Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets.

However, if you ask anyone associated with Inter Miami, they will quickly tell you that the duo's humility and willingness to adapt have been remarkable.

American full-back DeAndre Yedlin says, "To be honest, I think it comes down to their personalities." Yedlin, who gave up the captain's armband to Messi, adds, "They arrived without any arrogance or saying, 'Well, we are the big players here,' or anything like that. They tried to fit in with the group right away."

Yedlin points out that there was no special treatment for the duo during training sessions, although they knew their desires would be accommodated if they wished.

He continues, "They eat the same things we eat, they train like us with the same coaches. Nothing is different."

He adds, "So, we really feel like they're part of the group, and I think that helps us."

After leaving the field following the 4-0 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday, which marked his second consecutive win with his new teammates, Yedlin wore new pink and black team headphones that he said Messi gifted to the entire team.

If there were any concerns about potential "us versus them" dynamics within the club, Yedlin says those doubts disappeared with the arrival of the duo in South Florida.

He says, "No one really knew what to expect. But it's been a really pleasant surprise to work with them, learn from them, and play with them."

This transformation that Miami has witnessed in just two matches, from a struggling team lacking confidence to one playing with swagger and flair, is not solely attributed to the technical abilities of Messi and Busquets.

It's clear that the duo is committed to helping the rest of the team improve.

Messi responded to any mistakes made by his teammates with suggestions and support rather than the frustrated gestures that some star players in Major League Soccer have shown.

American defender Noah Allen, who grew up near Inter Miami's training facility in Pembroke Pines, says playing with Messi is enjoyable.

He says, "He really makes everyone enjoy the game and gives us more space. So, we have more time on the ball and have to make better decisions."

Allen adds, "We're playing with the best player in the world, so we have to evolve as well. And he really helps us with that."

One player who has benefited the most from Messi's arrival is Finnish winger Robin Lod, who has shared the pitch with the Argentine to score three goals in the last two matches, reciprocating with an assist to his new teammate.

Lod, who initially struggled to secure a place in the starting lineup before coach Martino took charge, says, "It's a dream come true to play with him."

Busquets draws less attention than Messi, but he controls the midfield and says that their shared experience of playing under coach Martino in the past has helped them guide their new teammates in changing their style.

Clearly, knowledge transfer often takes place during matches, and you can see Busquets speaking to his teammates and pointing out passing options they may have missed.

The Spaniard says, "I know Tata (Martino) and his philosophy and what he wants, and on a tactical level, I think I can help many players, not just the young ones."

He adds, "We're trying to improve, and yes, we have that communication, so you can see it in the games."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
