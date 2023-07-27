Grêmio Porto Alegrense's Brazilian football coach, Renato Portaluppi, announced on Wednesday that their Uruguayan striker, Luis Suárez, will remain with the team until at least December, despite the interest of Inter Miami in the US to have him play alongside his former Barcelona teammate, the Argentine star Lionel Messi.



The renowned coach, also known as Renato Gaúcho, confirmed to "Sportivi" channel just minutes before the first leg of the Brazilian Cup semi-final against Flamengo (0-2): "He will stay with us until December."



Suárez's (36 years old) future has been shrouded in mystery for weeks, even though his contract with the Brazilian team runs until December 2024.



Inter Miami, which recently signed his friend Messi and former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, has not concealed its interest in "El Pistolero" to strengthen its attacking line. However, Grêmio opposes his departure, and according to local media, they will only accept it if the American club pays his €70 million release clause.



Since joining Grêmio in January last year, the Uruguayan international striker has achieved record sales in the club's official stores. He became the team's top scorer with 16 goals and nine assists in 32 matches.



Rumors spread in the Brazilian media last June, suggesting that Suárez was close to retiring due to severe pain in his right knee, which concerned his coach.



Portaluppi stated, "Since his arrival, he has made a difference. We were talking about a new Mexican soap opera, but that series is over now. He is undoubtedly a source of comfort for the club and our fans."



Grêmio returned to the elite league this season and currently occupies the second position in the Brazilian championship, trailing 11 points behind the leader, Botafogo, but with one game in hand.

