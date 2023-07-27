News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Luis Suárez remains in Gremio despite Inter Miami's interest in his services
Sports News
2023-07-27 | 09:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Luis Suárez remains in Gremio despite Inter Miami's interest in his services
Grêmio Porto Alegrense's Brazilian football coach, Renato Portaluppi, announced on Wednesday that their Uruguayan striker, Luis Suárez, will remain with the team until at least December, despite the interest of Inter Miami in the US to have him play alongside his former Barcelona teammate, the Argentine star Lionel Messi.
The renowned coach, also known as Renato Gaúcho, confirmed to "Sportivi" channel just minutes before the first leg of the Brazilian Cup semi-final against Flamengo (0-2): "He will stay with us until December."
Suárez's (36 years old) future has been shrouded in mystery for weeks, even though his contract with the Brazilian team runs until December 2024.
Inter Miami, which recently signed his friend Messi and former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, has not concealed its interest in "El Pistolero" to strengthen its attacking line. However, Grêmio opposes his departure, and according to local media, they will only accept it if the American club pays his €70 million release clause.
Since joining Grêmio in January last year, the Uruguayan international striker has achieved record sales in the club's official stores. He became the team's top scorer with 16 goals and nine assists in 32 matches.
Rumors spread in the Brazilian media last June, suggesting that Suárez was close to retiring due to severe pain in his right knee, which concerned his coach.
Portaluppi stated, "Since his arrival, he has made a difference. We were talking about a new Mexican soap opera, but that series is over now. He is undoubtedly a source of comfort for the club and our fans."
Grêmio returned to the elite league this season and currently occupies the second position in the Brazilian championship, trailing 11 points behind the leader, Botafogo, but with one game in hand.
AFP
Sports News
Luis Suárez
Remains
Gremio
Despite
Inter Miami
Interest
Services
Football
Uruguay
International
Next
Spain grants citizenship to Iranian chess player
2024 Olympics: Russia and Belarus excluded from invitation list
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-07-20
Inter Miami to sign Paraguayan international Gomez
Sports News
2023-07-20
Inter Miami to sign Paraguayan international Gomez
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-13
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests
Press Highlights
2023-07-13
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests
0
Middle East News
09:03
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon
Middle East News
09:03
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon
0
Sports News
08:46
Lionel Messi influences Inter Miami's on and off the pitch
Sports News
08:46
Lionel Messi influences Inter Miami's on and off the pitch
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
08:52
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
Sports News
08:52
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
0
Sports News
08:46
Lionel Messi influences Inter Miami's on and off the pitch
Sports News
08:46
Lionel Messi influences Inter Miami's on and off the pitch
0
Sports News
07:21
Belgium Grand Prix: Verstappen is marking the eighth consecutive win
Sports News
07:21
Belgium Grand Prix: Verstappen is marking the eighth consecutive win
0
Sports News
05:14
Arsenal beat Barcelona amicably 5-3 in an interesting match
Sports News
05:14
Arsenal beat Barcelona amicably 5-3 in an interesting match
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
14:11
Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern
Lebanon Economy
14:11
Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern
2
Press Highlights
01:53
Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions
Press Highlights
01:53
Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions
3
Sports News
08:52
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
Sports News
08:52
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
4
Lebanon Economy
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
Lebanon Economy
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
5
Lebanon News
12:03
Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation
Lebanon News
12:03
Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation
6
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny
7
Lebanon News
11:45
Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution
Lebanon News
11:45
Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution
8
Lebanon News
07:50
Berri after meeting Le Drian: Breakthrough s occurred in presidential elections dossier
Lebanon News
07:50
Berri after meeting Le Drian: Breakthrough s occurred in presidential elections dossier
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More