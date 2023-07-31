Man Utd conclude US tour with 2-3 loss to Borussia Dortmund

Sports News
2023-07-31 | 04:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Man Utd conclude US tour with 2-3 loss to Borussia Dortmund
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Man Utd conclude US tour with 2-3 loss to Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United, the English club, concluded its US tour with a 2-3 loss against Borussia Dortmund, the German team, in a friendly match held in Las Vegas early Monday.

Dutch coach Erik ten Hag opted to field a reserve lineup in the first half, but his team took the lead with a long-range shot from their Portuguese right-back, Diogo Dalot, after 24 minutes.

However, Dortmund responded with two goals before the end of the first half. They equalized first through a brilliant solo effort from Karim Adeyemi, who dribbled past United's defenders and then delivered a precise pass to Dutch international Donny van de Beek, who slotted it past the goalkeeper Tom Heaton (43). Just one minute later, van de Beek himself put Dortmund ahead, capitalizing on a serious mistake by the Swedish defender Victor Lindelof.

United's new goalkeeper, Andre Onana from Cameroon, saved his team from conceding another goal with a confident save from a shot by the Ivorian Sebastian Haller after yet another error from United's defender Harry Maguire.

United managed to equalize through their Brazilian winger Antony, who scored with a low shot following a poor clearance from the veteran defender Mats Hummels (52).

However, the final word was for Dortmund, who scored the winning goal after a precise pass from their veteran forward Marco Reus to Yusufa Moukoko, who finished it off into the net (71).

Manchester United played four preparation matches against their local rivals Leeds (2-0), Lyon from France (2-0), before heading to the United States, where they defeated Arsenal 2-0 and suffered losses against Spanish side Real Madrid (0-2) and now Dortmund.

Manchester United will begin their journey in the English Premier League on August 14th when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first round.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Sports News

Manchester United

Concludes

US

Tour

Loss

Borussia Dortmund

Football

German

English

Clubs

LBCI Next
Germany coach gives no guarantees to Manuel Neuer in regaining his starting position
Luis Suárez remains in Gremio despite Inter Miami's interest in his services
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-24

Cristiano Ronaldo, goodwill ambassador of Saudi football on tour in Japan

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-17

Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia at the beginning of a Gulf tour focused on attracting investments

LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

Germany calls on Russia to extend Ukraine's grain export agreement

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13

Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
05:18

Germany coach gives no guarantees to Manuel Neuer in regaining his starting position

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-27

Luis Suárez remains in Gremio despite Inter Miami's interest in his services

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-27

Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-27

Lionel Messi influences Inter Miami's on and off the pitch

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27

US army and NASA assign "Lockheed Martin" to design nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions

LBCI
Middle East News
03:26

Iraq seeks solutions against drugs

LBCI
World News
03:44

No hope of finding survivors in Australian military helicopter crash

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Stray bullets hit shops and homes in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:54

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More