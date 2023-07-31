Man Utd conclude US tour with 2-3 loss to Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United, the English club, concluded its US tour with a 2-3 loss against Borussia Dortmund, the German team, in a friendly match held in Las Vegas early Monday.



Dutch coach Erik ten Hag opted to field a reserve lineup in the first half, but his team took the lead with a long-range shot from their Portuguese right-back, Diogo Dalot, after 24 minutes.



However, Dortmund responded with two goals before the end of the first half. They equalized first through a brilliant solo effort from Karim Adeyemi, who dribbled past United's defenders and then delivered a precise pass to Dutch international Donny van de Beek, who slotted it past the goalkeeper Tom Heaton (43). Just one minute later, van de Beek himself put Dortmund ahead, capitalizing on a serious mistake by the Swedish defender Victor Lindelof.



United's new goalkeeper, Andre Onana from Cameroon, saved his team from conceding another goal with a confident save from a shot by the Ivorian Sebastian Haller after yet another error from United's defender Harry Maguire.



United managed to equalize through their Brazilian winger Antony, who scored with a low shot following a poor clearance from the veteran defender Mats Hummels (52).



However, the final word was for Dortmund, who scored the winning goal after a precise pass from their veteran forward Marco Reus to Yusufa Moukoko, who finished it off into the net (71).



Manchester United played four preparation matches against their local rivals Leeds (2-0), Lyon from France (2-0), before heading to the United States, where they defeated Arsenal 2-0 and suffered losses against Spanish side Real Madrid (0-2) and now Dortmund.



Manchester United will begin their journey in the English Premier League on August 14th when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first round.

AFP