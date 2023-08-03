Messi continues to shine with two more goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi, the Argentine star, continues to shine since leaving Europe for Inter Miami in the United States, scoring two new goals to lead his team to a 3-1 victory over Orlando in the Florida Derby in Fort Lauderdale in the Round of 32 of the American and Mexican Football League Cup.



Messi, the reigning champion of the Qatar World Cup last year, has now scored 5 goals in 3 matches since his move from Paris Saint-Germain to his new team, which achieved its third consecutive victory in the American and Mexican Football League Cup after failing to win in a series of 11 matches in the American league.



Inter Miami will face their opponent FC Dallas in Texas in the Round of 16 on Sunday.



Messi opened the scoring after 7 minutes from the start of the match, which was delayed by 95 minutes due to a thunderstorm, following a pass from Finnish player Robert Taylor inside the penalty area. He controlled the ball on his chest and struck it directly into the net.



Orlando equalized when Uruguayan Cesar Araujo followed a shot from his Colombian teammate Ivan Angola from outside the penalty area, which was saved by goalkeeper Drake Callender (17).



Inter Miami regained the lead with a penalty kick that was awarded and successfully converted by the Venezuelan Joseph Martinez (51). Later, Martinez provided the assist for Messi's second goal, which he volleyed in from close range (72).



The Argentine Gerardo "Tata" Martino, the coach of Inter Miami, brought in the new Spanish arrival Jordi Alba in the 64th minute, as he recently joined Florida to reunite with his former Barcelona teammates Messi and Sergio Busquets.

