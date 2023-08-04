Rashford aims to score 40 goals for United in the new season

2023-08-04
Rashford aims to score 40 goals for United in the new season
Rashford aims to score 40 goals for United in the new season

Marcus Rashford has set his sights on scoring 40 goals in the upcoming season, with Wayne Rooney backing him to break his record as Manchester United's all-time leading scorer.

Former England international Rooney currently tops the list of Manchester United's historical scorers with 253 goals. However, with Rashford recently signing a new five-year contract, the 25-year-old forward seems well-positioned to eventually surpass this milestone.

Having scored 30 goals last season, Rashford's tally currently stands at 123.

When asked about Rooney's historic record with United, Rashford said, "You never know what's going to happen, but I'm there to score goals and try to make decisive passes. There's definitely an opportunity to achieve that."

He added, "I've already spoken to Wayne about it. He wants me to do it. He said it would be good for me to achieve that since I came through the club. I hope I get a chance to try and do that."

In an interview with former United defender Gary Neville on his live broadcast "Overlap," Rashford said he believes he can score 40 goals if he can maintain his fitness in the upcoming season.

He mentioned, "Before last season, I always used to say let's get to 20, which for a winger is a good barometer."

"But this season, I got to 30 goals, so we have to try and progress and go beyond that."

Rashford added, "Towards the end of the season, I was struggling with a few injuries, and maybe I wasn't at my best then. That's when the goals started to fade a bit. If I can keep that side of things under control, I feel like I can reach 35 or even 40 goals."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

