Australia has expressed its interest in hosting the 2034 Men's FIFA World Cup, according to a local official on Friday, on the sidelines of its successful co-hosting of the women's finals with its neighbor New Zealand.



James Johnson, the CEO of Football Federation Australia, told reporters that they are considering the possibility of hosting the expanded Club World Cup and the Men's World Cup, saying, "Our vision extends locally and globally. We are at our best in Australia when we bring the biggest tournaments to our fans."



He added, "We are witnessing this now with the Women's World Cup, a stepping stone towards additional nominations."



He further stated, "There is a Club World Cup in 2029 that we will look at, and then the 2034 Men's World Cup, we will also consider."



Regarding Australia's prospects and ambitions to host the 2034 World Cup, Johnson told the French news agency AFP, "Without a doubt, Australia will host the Men's World Cup one day. What better time to do that after hosting the best-ever Women's World Cup?"



Johnson compared it to Canada hosting the Women's World Cup in 2015 and then its current readiness to host the 2026 World Cup jointly with the United States and Mexico.



Australia's major upcoming hosting events include the hosting of the 2032 Summer Olympics in Brisbane.

AFP