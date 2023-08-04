Chelsea sign French defender Disasi from Monaco

2023-08-04 | 05:50
Chelsea sign French defender Disasi from Monaco
2min
Chelsea sign French defender Disasi from Monaco

On Friday, English club Chelsea announced the signing of French international defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on a six-year contract.

The 25-year-old center-back, who has played 130 matches in the French league, made four international appearances for the French national team and was part of the "Les Bleus" squad in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

"I am very happy to be here, at this great club. I am truly proud to be part of this big family, and I hope to achieve very big things here and win titles," said the player.

He added, "I will do everything in my power to achieve those goals. I am very ambitious. I can't wait to feel the energy of the fans."

On their part, the club's joint sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Went, said that Axel "has shown his quality over several seasons in France, and that has rightly been recognized on the international stage."

They added, "He is ready to take the next step in his career, and we are delighted that it will be with Chelsea."

The English club's Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is leading a reform campaign in the team after they had their worst season in the Premier League in about 30 years. The "Blues" will kick off their new season by hosting Liverpool on August 13th.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
