Manchester City signs Croatian defender Gvardiol from RB Leipzig

Sports News
2023-08-05 | 05:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Manchester City signs Croatian defender Gvardiol from RB Leipzig
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Manchester City signs Croatian defender Gvardiol from RB Leipzig

Manchester City has completed the transfer deal for Croatian central defender Josko Gvardiol from German club RB Leipzig for a duration of five years, as announced by the Premier League champions on Saturday. 

Gvardiol (21 years old) excelled during his two seasons with RB Leipzig, having joined them from Dinamo Zagreb in July 2021. 
 
AFP

Sports News

Manchester City

Croatia

Josko Gvardiol

Leipzig

Premier League

Chelsea sign French defender Disasi from Monaco
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-18

England Premier League: Brazilian Willian decides to stay with Fulham for another season

LBCI
World News
2023-06-23

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-04

Chelsea sign French defender Disasi from Monaco

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-04

Australia expresses interest in hosting the 2034 men's FIFA World Cup

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-04

Rashford aims to score 40 goals for United in the new season

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-04

NBA approves sale of Jordan's majority stake in the Hornets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-04

US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-04

France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:13

Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More