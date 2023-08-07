Messi turns the tables on Dallas and leads Inter Miami to the quarter-finals

Argentine star Lionel Messi scored two goals and led his team, Inter Miami, to a comeback victory over FC Dallas with a 5-3 win on penalties after the match ended 4-4 in regular time at Toyota Stadium in Texas, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Campeones Cup, a competition between American and Mexican football teams.



Inter Miami trailed by two goals with 10 minutes remaining, but they managed to reduce the deficit through a friendly fire when defender Marco Farfan inadvertently put the ball into his own net from a free-kick executed by Messi (80th minute). Messi then struck a magical free-kick from 20 meters, finding the top corner of Dutch goalkeeper Martin Paes' net (85th minute), forcing the match to be decided by penalties.



Messi, the champion of the Qatar World Cup, successfully converted the first penalty, and in the end, it was 18-year-old Argentine-Beninese substitute Benjamin Kreamchy, who scored the fifth penalty, securing the passage to the quarter-finals.



Miami-born Kreamchy said, "What Messi can do is amazing," and added, "He scores twice in almost every game, which is impressive."



He continued, "You can see our mentality and how things have changed at this club, and how we were ready to fight until the last moment, especially with our outstanding players."



On the other hand, Spanish coach Nico Esteves praised Messi's performance and the magical free-kick that brought the equalizer, saying, "For him, a free-kick from that area is like a penalty for any other player."



Messi opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a shot from the edge of the penalty area after a pass from his former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba, while Miami conceded three goals scored by the other Argentine Fafundo Quignon, Bernard Kamungo, and the first Argentine Alan Velasco in the 37th, 45th, and 63rd minutes respectively.



Miami reduced the deficit through substitute Kreamchy, who followed up on Alba's ball a minute after entering the field (65th minute), but Finnish Robert Taylor restored the two-goal advantage for Dallas when he scored an own goal in his own net (68th minute). Miami then equalized and won the match on penalties.



Messi, who has won the Ballon d'Or for the best player in the world seven times, has scored seven goals in four matches with Inter Miami since joining from Paris Saint-Germain after spending two years in the French capital following a long and successful journey with Barcelona.



Miami, which also includes former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, achieved its fourth consecutive victory since the arrival of the "Little Flea" to the team after failing to win in a series of 11 matches in the league.



Argentine coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said that Messi's magic and the result should not hide the clear deficiencies in his team, stating, "After we were 2-4 down in the 80th minute and then come back in this way, we are very happy with the result."



He added, "But the reality of what we have been through should not let us overlook the things we need to improve."

