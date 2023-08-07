News
Swimmers develop diarrhea and vomiting after participating in competition in Britain
Sports News
2023-08-07 | 03:35
Swimmers develop diarrhea and vomiting after participating in competition in Britain
At least 57 people have been affected by diarrhea and vomiting after swimming in the sea during the British leg of the Triathlon World Championships, according to health authorities.
Around two thousand people participated in the events held in Sunderland in northeast England over the past weekend, which included swimming off Roker Beach.
The UK Health Security Agency stated that they are investigating the possible cause of these symptoms and will ask the affected individuals to fill out questionnaires and provide samples for testing.
Routine tests conducted by the Environmental Agency in Roker in late July, just days before the competition, revealed high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.
However, British Triathlon, the governing body for the sport in the UK, said that these tests were taken outside the designated water area for the competition and the results were released after the weekend's events.
They also mentioned that the tests conducted met the required standards.
The event took place in a coastal area that has been at the center of a long-standing dispute between environmental activists and the government over sewage discharge, as reported by The Guardian newspaper.
The local water company, "Northumbrian Water," confirmed that there have been no discharges that could negatively affect water quality in Roker since 2021.
The Environmental Agency stated that the temporary decline in water quality could be due to various factors, including heavy rainfall.
AFP
