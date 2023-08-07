Swimmers develop diarrhea and vomiting after participating in competition in Britain

Sports News
2023-08-07 | 03:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Swimmers develop diarrhea and vomiting after participating in competition in Britain
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Swimmers develop diarrhea and vomiting after participating in competition in Britain

At least 57 people have been affected by diarrhea and vomiting after swimming in the sea during the British leg of the Triathlon World Championships, according to health authorities.

Around two thousand people participated in the events held in Sunderland in northeast England over the past weekend, which included swimming off Roker Beach.

The UK Health Security Agency stated that they are investigating the possible cause of these symptoms and will ask the affected individuals to fill out questionnaires and provide samples for testing.

Routine tests conducted by the Environmental Agency in Roker in late July, just days before the competition, revealed high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

However, British Triathlon, the governing body for the sport in the UK, said that these tests were taken outside the designated water area for the competition and the results were released after the weekend's events.

They also mentioned that the tests conducted met the required standards.

The event took place in a coastal area that has been at the center of a long-standing dispute between environmental activists and the government over sewage discharge, as reported by The Guardian newspaper.

The local water company, "Northumbrian Water," confirmed that there have been no discharges that could negatively affect water quality in Roker since 2021.

The Environmental Agency stated that the temporary decline in water quality could be due to various factors, including heavy rainfall.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Sports News

Swimmers

Develop

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Illness

Triathlon

World

Championships

Health

Britain

UK

Competition

Messi turns the tables on Dallas and leads Inter Miami to the quarter-finals
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25

Apple targeted in App Store antitrust damages suit that’s seeking $1BN+ for UK developers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-20

Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

UK govt announces huge recruitment drive for health service

LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

UK health outcomes a 'serious concern': report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
03:29

Messi turns the tables on Dallas and leads Inter Miami to the quarter-finals

LBCI
World News
09:53

Cancellation of Olympic swimming tests in the River Seine due to pollution

LBCI
Sports News
07:00

Saudi Arabia establishes an investment company in the sports sector

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-05

Manchester City signs Croatian defender Gvardiol from RB Leipzig

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:26

Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:00

Threads app is rolling out to a way to see your liked posts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:26

Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Diman meeting: Prioritizing education, security, and economic concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More