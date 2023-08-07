Former Spanish national team and Barcelona star, Andres Iniesta, is close to signing with the UAE's football club, according to a source revealed to AFP.



The newly promoted team to the UAE's top league extended an invitation to the player, who celebrated his 39th birthday in May, without formally announcing the contract.



However, a club source, who declined to be named, confirmed to AFP that "Iniesta is already close to becoming a player for the UAE club."



Iniesta announced his departure from Vissel Kobe in Japan in May after spending five years with the team since joining them in 2018 from Barcelona.



However, the World Cup winner in 2010 with the Spanish national team rejected the idea of retirement and stated, "I don't know, but I feel like I can continue playing" when asked about his next destination.



Iniesta reached the peak of his career with Barcelona, where he joined in 1996, made his first-team debut in 2002, and later formed a formidable trio with his compatriot Xavi Hernandez and Argentine Lionel Messi, leading the Catalan team to a golden era.



With Barcelona, Iniesta won 32 titles, including the UEFA Champions League four times and the Spanish League nine times.







AFP