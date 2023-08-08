Greek football fan fatally stabbed ahead of Champions League match

Sports News
2023-08-08 | 03:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Greek football fan fatally stabbed ahead of Champions League match
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Greek football fan fatally stabbed ahead of Champions League match

A Greek football fan was fatally stabbed in the outskirts of Athens on Monday evening during a brawl between supporters of AEK Athens and their Croatian visitors, Dinamo Zagreb. The incident occurred on the eve of their encounter in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, according to police reports.

Authorities stated that at least six other fans were injured in the altercation that took place on Monday evening. The 22-year-old victim was transferred from the suburban stadium to a hospital in Athens, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The police further elaborated, "A serious incident occurred outside the Nea Filadelfia Stadium. A Greek youth was fatally stabbed, and six injured individuals were transported to the hospital."

Following the brawl that erupted between the two sets of supporters on the day of the first-leg match in Athens, leading to the return match scheduled in Zagreb a week later, a total of 83 individuals were apprehended.

The winner of the tie will progress to the play-off round for qualification to the group stage.

Violence has marred numerous Greek football matches in the past, prompting the government last year to increase the maximum penalty for fan-related violence from six months to five years after a fan was also fatally stabbed.

In February 2022, a 19-year-old, Alexis Kambanos, lost his life during a clash between supporters of the rival clubs Ares Thessaloniki and PAOK in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Last month, seven individuals were convicted for his murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, while five others received prison terms exceeding 19 years for complicity.

These incidents mark the third death resulting from fan violence in Thessaloniki within three years.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Sports News

Greek

Football

Fan

Stabbed

Death

Before

Champions League

Match

Athens

European

Match

LBCI Next
Milos Raonic advances to second round at Toronto Masters with 37 aces over Tiafoe
Spain's Iniesta is close to joining the UAE Club
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-27

Arsenal beat Barcelona amicably 5-3 in an interesting match

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-24

Real Madrid turn the tables on AC Milan in friendly match

LBCI
World News
2023-07-19

European Firefighters Unite to Battle Greek Wildfires Amid Challenging Weather Conditions

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-24

Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
04:13

Milos Raonic advances to second round at Toronto Masters with 37 aces over Tiafoe

LBCI
Sports News
12:25

Spain's Iniesta is close to joining the UAE Club

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-07

Swimmers develop diarrhea and vomiting after participating in competition in Britain

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-07

Messi turns the tables on Dallas and leads Inter Miami to the quarter-finals

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17

Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-06

The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03

Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-06

New withdrawal limit for bank accounts in latest Capital Control draft amendment

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:03

Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More