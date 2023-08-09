News
Barcelona wins friendly match against Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 ahead of La Liga kickoff
Sports News
2023-08-09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Barcelona wins friendly match against Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 ahead of La Liga kickoff
In the lead-up to the commencement of the Spanish football league, Barcelona secured a 4-2 victory over English side Tottenham Hotspur just five days prior. The match took place in the Camp Nou stadium as part of the Joan Gamper Trophy, a traditional pre-season friendly tournament.
The Polish forward Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick for Barcelona, with goals in the 3rd, 81st, and 90+3 minutes. In addition to Lewandowski's outstanding performance, Feran Torres (81) and Ansu Fati (90) added to Barcelona's goal tally, while Moroccan player Abdessamad Ezzalzouli also found the net in the dying moments of the game (90+3). Tottenham's Oliver Skipp managed to score twice for his team in the 24th and 36th minutes.
The match was not without its setbacks, as Barcelona's Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo sustained an injury in the 32nd minute, leading to his substitution by Sergi Roberto.
This fixture, organized to commemorate the fifty-eighth edition of the Joan Gamper Cup – named after the founder of the club – served as Barcelona's final preparatory encounter before the commencement of the Spanish league this upcoming weekend. Their first official league match will see them face Getafe on Sunday.
The friendly match provided both teams with an opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and evaluate their players' form before the competitive season kicks off. The outcome highlighted Barcelona's attacking prowess and showcased some promising performances by individual players, raising the anticipation and excitement for the upcoming La Liga campaign.
AFP
Sports News
Football
Barcelona
Tottenham
Hotspur
Preseason
Match
England
Spain
Clubs
