Barcelona wins friendly match against Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 ahead of La Liga kickoff

Sports News
2023-08-09 | 03:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Barcelona wins friendly match against Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 ahead of La Liga kickoff
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Barcelona wins friendly match against Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 ahead of La Liga kickoff

In the lead-up to the commencement of the Spanish football league, Barcelona secured a 4-2 victory over English side Tottenham Hotspur just five days prior. The match took place in the Camp Nou stadium as part of the Joan Gamper Trophy, a traditional pre-season friendly tournament.

The Polish forward Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick for Barcelona, with goals in the 3rd, 81st, and 90+3 minutes. In addition to Lewandowski's outstanding performance, Feran Torres (81) and Ansu Fati (90) added to Barcelona's goal tally, while Moroccan player Abdessamad Ezzalzouli also found the net in the dying moments of the game (90+3). Tottenham's Oliver Skipp managed to score twice for his team in the 24th and 36th minutes.

The match was not without its setbacks, as Barcelona's Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo sustained an injury in the 32nd minute, leading to his substitution by Sergi Roberto.

This fixture, organized to commemorate the fifty-eighth edition of the Joan Gamper Cup – named after the founder of the club – served as Barcelona's final preparatory encounter before the commencement of the Spanish league this upcoming weekend. Their first official league match will see them face Getafe on Sunday.

The friendly match provided both teams with an opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and evaluate their players' form before the competitive season kicks off. The outcome highlighted Barcelona's attacking prowess and showcased some promising performances by individual players, raising the anticipation and excitement for the upcoming La Liga campaign.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Sports News

Football

Barcelona

Tottenham

Hotspur

Preseason

Match

England

Spain

Clubs

LBCI Next
Julen Lopetegui leaves Wolverhampton Wanderers by mutual agreement
Milos Raonic advances to second round at Toronto Masters with 37 aces over Tiafoe
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-08

Greek football fan fatally stabbed ahead of Champions League match

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-27

Arsenal beat Barcelona amicably 5-3 in an interesting match

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-07

Spain's Iniesta is close to joining the UAE Club

LBCI
World News
2023-08-07

Spain on fire alert due to heatwave

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
04:16

Julen Lopetegui leaves Wolverhampton Wanderers by mutual agreement

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-08

Milos Raonic advances to second round at Toronto Masters with 37 aces over Tiafoe

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-08

Greek football fan fatally stabbed ahead of Champions League match

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-07

Spain's Iniesta is close to joining the UAE Club

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-08

German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-30

Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Samir Geagea criticizes the 'devilish alliance' between Resistance Axis, FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:00

Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:20

Lebanese Army Tours Blue Line Ahead of UNIFIL Extension Discussions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More