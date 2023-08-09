News
Julen Lopetegui leaves Wolverhampton Wanderers by mutual agreement
Sports News
2023-08-09 | 04:16
Julen Lopetegui leaves Wolverhampton Wanderers by mutual agreement
Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui has stepped down from his managerial role at Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club in England after reaching a mutual agreement between the parties, according to a statement released by the club.
Wolverhampton emphasized in the statement that Lopetegui (56 years old), who took over in November 2022 as a successor to Portuguese Bruno Lage, is departing due to "differences of opinion on certain issues" that led both parties to prefer "amicably terminating the contract."
Wolverhampton's acquisitions during the current transfer window have not met the expectations of the former Porto, Real Madrid, Sevilla, and former Spanish national team coach. He struggled to compensate for the departure of several key players, including Ruben Neves (to Saudi club Al-Hilal), Conor Coady (to Leicester), Raul Jimenez (to Fulham), and Nathan Collins (to Brentford).
In the statement released by the English club, Lopetegui extended his best wishes to Wolverhampton for the future and thanked them for giving him the opportunity to lead this remarkable club.
Lopetegui successfully steered Wolverhampton away from relegation, lifting them from the bottom of the standings to a respectable 13th place finish last season. He secured significant victories against teams like Liverpool and Tottenham.
Meanwhile, Wolverhampton has not revealed the identity of the coach who will succeed Lopetegui, just days before the Premier League resumes, with the team embarking on a challenging journey to face Manchester United on the 14th of the current month in the new season.
AFP
AFP
