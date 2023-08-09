Spanish LaLiga set to kick off amidst high hopes and notable transfers

The Spanish La Liga 2023-2024 season is set to kick off this weekend, with Barcelona aiming to defend their title against the backdrop of their traditional rivals Real Madrid's ambitions to make up for the departure of their French striker Karim Benzema, who joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad this summer.



As the two biggest clubs in Spain adopt different transfer market strategies, here are the highlights of the top five signings before the start of the new season, as reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP):



- **Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) -**

The English international announced his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu by choosing the number five shirt as a tribute to one of the club's all-time greats, Frenchman Zinedine Zidane. Bellingham transferred to the Spanish capital from Borussia Dortmund in Germany for €103 million ($112 million).



At 19 years old, Bellingham represents the future of Real Madrid. His potential for growth is significant, especially with experienced players like Croatian Luka Modric and German Toni Kroos alongside him. He will also have the opportunity to play alongside young French duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. Bellingham shined with the England national team in the World Cup last year but faced disappointment as his former team narrowly missed the German league title to rivals Bayern Munich.



- **Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona) -**

The former Manchester City captain, who won the treble last season, declined to renew his contract with the English club. Instead, Gundogan chose to make a free transfer to Camp Nou after seven successful seasons under the leadership of Spanish manager Pep Guardiola. The German international, who turns 33 in October, will strengthen Barcelona's midfield, which is already stacked with options.



After failing to bring back Argentine legend Lionel Messi following his contract expiration with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona turned their attention to Gundogan. Messi joined Inter Miami in the United States and was reunited with his former teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.



- **Arda Guler (Real Madrid) -**

Guler joined Real Madrid from Turkish club Fenerbahce, despite competition from arch-rivals Barcelona, for a fee of €20 million ($21.7 million). Hailed as the 'next Messi' by some due to his early promise, the 18-year-old Turkish talent offers Madrid the potential to become a significant asset in their youthful lineup.



Guler, a left-footed attacking midfielder, became the youngest player to score for the Turkish national team at the age of 16. He set a new record as the youngest goalscorer in the league just two weeks after turning 17. While he signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid, he is set to begin the season on the sidelines due to a knee injury.



- **Cesar Azpilicueta (Atletico Madrid) -**

The Spanish defender returned to his homeland after spending 13 years, including 11 years with Chelsea in the English Premier League, where he won all major club trophies. Azpilicueta signed a one-year contract with Atletico Madrid. With 508 appearances for Chelsea, he won the English league twice and led the team to its second UEFA Champions League title in 2021.



The 33-year-old brings immense experience to Atletico, who finished third last season and performed well in the latter half of the campaign under the guidance of Argentine coach Diego Simeone.



- **Andre Silva (Real Sociedad) -**

Portuguese forward Silva has been hailed as the heir to compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team. However, his trajectory experienced a setback after a promising spell with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany two years ago.



Silva, at 27 years old, joined Real Sociedad on loan from German club RB Leipzig as the Basque club returns to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in a decade after finishing fourth in La Liga last season. Having previously played for Porto, AC Milan, and Sevilla, Silva spent the preseason recovering from a thigh problem. Real Sociedad still relies on him to rediscover his form following David Silva's retirement last month due to a serious knee injury.





AFP