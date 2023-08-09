Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches

Several Saudi football clubs have recently signed prominent players and coaches from top European football clubs in lucrative deals, just months after Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time world player of the year, joined Al-Nassr in a sensational move.



Clubs including Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli, which are under the control of the powerful Public Investment Fund (PIF) owning 75% of their assets, are in negotiations with numerous top-tier players worldwide, hinting at intense and unprecedented competition as the league commences this Friday.



Here are some of the notable signings made by Saudi clubs during the ongoing summer transfer window:



Benzema and Kanté to Al-Ittihad:

French striker Karim Benzema (35 years old), the second-highest goal scorer in the history of Real Madrid (354 goals), five-time UEFA Champions League winner, and the 2022 Ballon d'Or awardee, joins Al-Ittihad in a free transfer deal for three years, with an estimated salary of €200 million ($220 million).

French defensive midfielder N'Golo Kanté (32 years old, 53 international matches) from Chelsea, joins Al-Ittihad on a free transfer for three years. Kanté won the 2018 World Cup with France, the 2016 English Premier League with Leicester City, and the 2017 UEFA Champions League and 2021 UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea. His annual salary might reach up to €100 million.



Brazilian midfielder Fabinho (29 years old) comes from Liverpool in a deal estimated at €47 million until 2026. Fabinho won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool.



Portuguese winger João Filipe "Jota" (24 years old, 18 international matches) from Celtic, Scottish Premiership winner in the last two seasons, signs for three years. He previously played for Benfica, winning the league title in 2019.



Mané and Brozović Join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr:

Senegalese striker Sadio Mané (31 years old, 37 goals in 97 international matches), joins Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich, the German champions until 2027, in a deal estimated at €30 million, with a salary of €40 million plus €10 million in bonuses. Mané was part of Liverpool's triumphant trio with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, winning the 2019 UEFA Champions League and the 2020 Premier League, and the 2021 African Cup of Nations with his national team.

Croatian defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozović (30 years old, 87 international matches), comes from Inter Milan, the 2023 UEFA Champions League runner-up, in a deal estimated at €21 million until 2026.



Brazilian midfielder Sékou Fofana (28 years old), one of the key players for Lens, Ligue 1 runners-up, signs for €25 million.



Brazilian left-back Alex Telles (30 years old) from Manchester United, previously on loan to Sevilla, in a deal valued at €4.5 million plus bonuses until 2025.



Portuguese manager Luís Castro (61 years old) comes from Botafogo.



20s Stars Join Al-Hilal:

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić (28 years old, 43 international matches) from Lazio, in a deal until 2026 valued at €40 million ($44 million). Known as one of the best midfielders in Serie A over the past decade.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (26 years old, 41 international matches), the star of Wolverhampton, in a record-breaking deal worth $60 million. A pivotal player in the team since his move from Porto in 2017.



Brazilian winger Malcom (26 years old) from Zenit St. Petersburg, in a deal estimated at €60 million. A champion of La Liga with Barcelona in 2019 and a gold medalist in the 2020 Olympics.



Senegalese center-back Kalidou Koulibaly (32 years old, 71 international matches) from Chelsea, in a deal worth €23 million. Koulibaly was named the best defender in Serie A while playing for Napoli in 2019 and won the 2021 African Cup of Nations with his national team.



German manager Matthias Jaissle (35 years old) from Red Bull Salzburg, the Austrian champion for the last two years.



Henderson and Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq:

English midfielder Jordan Henderson (33 years old, 77 international matches), having won all possible titles during his 12-year spell with Liverpool. He previously played for Liverpool alongside his current coach Steven Gerrard. Henderson faced criticism for his move to the Saudi league, given his past support for LGBTQ+ rights. He will earn $915,000 weekly according to reports.

French striker Moussa Dembélé (27 years old) joins Al-Ettifaq after his contract ended with Lyon.



Scottish defender Jack Hendry (28 years old, 22 international matches) from Club Brugge.



English coach Steven Gerrard (43 years old), a Liverpool legend, returns for his second term with Al-Ettifaq, having won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers in 2021.



These high-profile signings and coaching appointments are set to bring an exciting and competitive season ahead for Saudi Arabian football, as clubs strive to strengthen their squads and elevate the overall quality of play in the league. The influx of talent from European leagues is poised to enhance the standing of Saudi football on the global stage.





























































AFP