Ligue 1: Top 5 new arrivals to French football
Sports News
2023-08-09 | 08:43
4
min
Ligue 1: Top 5 new arrivals to French football
French Football League (Ligue 1) 2023-2024 season kicks off on Friday, with Paris Saint-Germain looking to secure another title despite the departure of Argentine Lionel Messi and uncertainties surrounding their star Kylian Mbappé.
Taking a closer look at the top five incoming players in "Ligue 1", the French press agency Agence France-Presse highlights the following:
1. Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)
With Messi moving to Inter Miami in the U.S. and the potential departure of Mbappé, PSG had to reinforce their attacking line. Ramos, a forward, might just be the player PSG needs to continue their dominance since the era of Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, who left in 2020. Ramos scored 19 goals last season for Benfica in their pursuit of the Portuguese league title and played a crucial role in PSG's run to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. He made a splash on the international stage, netting a hat-trick against Switzerland (6-1) during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Ramos joined PSG on loan with an option for the club to activate a purchase clause at the end of the season, potentially making the deal worth up to €80 million (around $88 million).
2. Luca Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain)
After periods of defensive weaknesses last season, the French champions added Slovakian center-back Milan Škriniar from Inter Milan and also secured the signing of Hernandez from Bayern Munich for a five-year contract worth around €40 million. Born in Marseille but raised in Spain, Hernandez, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, possesses the versatility to play multiple positions in defense. However, doubts remain due to his injury history. He missed the latter half of last season due to a cruciate ligament tear in his right knee, shortly after he was included in France's World Cup squad in Qatar.
3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)
Following a failed attempt to convince Chilean forward Alexis Sánchez to stay for another season after impressing at the Vélodrome, Marseille turned to another former Arsenal player, Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Despite being in his mid-thirties and only scoring three goals in 11 starts for Chelsea last season, Aubameyang still possesses a lethal pace and goal-scoring ability. Marseille hopes to reignite his golden days similar to his stints at AS Saint-Étienne, Borussia Dortmund, and the early days of his Arsenal career.
4. Ludovic Blas (Rennes)
A star in Nantes' squad that won the Coupe de France last year and performed admirably in the UEFA Europa League, Blas is a fast-paced playmaker with an eye for goal. He was allowed to leave Nantes after they narrowly escaped relegation to the second division. His decision to remain in France came as a surprise, particularly when he chose to swap Nantes for their rivals Rennes in a four-year deal estimated at €15 million. He aims to aid Rennes in their pursuit of a UEFA Champions League spot and possibly catch the attention of the French national team manager.
5. Samuel Umtiti (Lille)
Samuel Umtiti, part of France's World Cup-winning squad in 2018, joins "Ligue 1" this summer after his move to the league. He was a key figure in France's journey to their second global triumph in Russia. However, a series of injuries hindered his progress after his success, and he gradually drifted away from Barcelona after 2018. The former Lyon defender recovered his form and played a significant role last season on loan at Italian side Lecce. After reaching an agreement with Barcelona to terminate his contract, which ran until 2026, Umtiti returned to France to join Lille on a two-year deal. At 29, Umtiti brings valuable experience to a team that lost their Portuguese defender José Fonte, 39, in defense.
As Ligue 1 prepares for the new season, these new arrivals promise to bring a mix of skill, experience, and excitement to the French football landscape.
