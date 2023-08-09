Ligue 1: Top 5 new arrivals to French football

Sports News
2023-08-09 | 08:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ligue 1: Top 5 new arrivals to French football
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Ligue 1: Top 5 new arrivals to French football

French Football League (Ligue 1) 2023-2024 season kicks off on Friday, with Paris Saint-Germain looking to secure another title despite the departure of Argentine Lionel Messi and uncertainties surrounding their star Kylian Mbappé.

Taking a closer look at the top five incoming players in "Ligue 1", the French press agency Agence France-Presse highlights the following:

1. Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)
With Messi moving to Inter Miami in the U.S. and the potential departure of Mbappé, PSG had to reinforce their attacking line. Ramos, a forward, might just be the player PSG needs to continue their dominance since the era of Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, who left in 2020. Ramos scored 19 goals last season for Benfica in their pursuit of the Portuguese league title and played a crucial role in PSG's run to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. He made a splash on the international stage, netting a hat-trick against Switzerland (6-1) during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Ramos joined PSG on loan with an option for the club to activate a purchase clause at the end of the season, potentially making the deal worth up to €80 million (around $88 million).

2. Luca Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain)
After periods of defensive weaknesses last season, the French champions added Slovakian center-back Milan Škriniar from Inter Milan and also secured the signing of Hernandez from Bayern Munich for a five-year contract worth around €40 million. Born in Marseille but raised in Spain, Hernandez, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, possesses the versatility to play multiple positions in defense. However, doubts remain due to his injury history. He missed the latter half of last season due to a cruciate ligament tear in his right knee, shortly after he was included in France's World Cup squad in Qatar.

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)
Following a failed attempt to convince Chilean forward Alexis Sánchez to stay for another season after impressing at the Vélodrome, Marseille turned to another former Arsenal player, Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Despite being in his mid-thirties and only scoring three goals in 11 starts for Chelsea last season, Aubameyang still possesses a lethal pace and goal-scoring ability. Marseille hopes to reignite his golden days similar to his stints at AS Saint-Étienne, Borussia Dortmund, and the early days of his Arsenal career.

4. Ludovic Blas (Rennes)
A star in Nantes' squad that won the Coupe de France last year and performed admirably in the UEFA Europa League, Blas is a fast-paced playmaker with an eye for goal. He was allowed to leave Nantes after they narrowly escaped relegation to the second division. His decision to remain in France came as a surprise, particularly when he chose to swap Nantes for their rivals Rennes in a four-year deal estimated at €15 million. He aims to aid Rennes in their pursuit of a UEFA Champions League spot and possibly catch the attention of the French national team manager.

5. Samuel Umtiti (Lille)
Samuel Umtiti, part of France's World Cup-winning squad in 2018, joins "Ligue 1" this summer after his move to the league. He was a key figure in France's journey to their second global triumph in Russia. However, a series of injuries hindered his progress after his success, and he gradually drifted away from Barcelona after 2018. The former Lyon defender recovered his form and played a significant role last season on loan at Italian side Lecce. After reaching an agreement with Barcelona to terminate his contract, which ran until 2026, Umtiti returned to France to join Lille on a two-year deal. At 29, Umtiti brings valuable experience to a team that lost their Portuguese defender José Fonte, 39, in defense.

As Ligue 1 prepares for the new season, these new arrivals promise to bring a mix of skill, experience, and excitement to the French football landscape.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Sports News

Top 5

New

Arrivals

French

Football

Ligue 1

LBCI Next
Preservation of San Siro stadium: A cultural heritage decision
Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-09

Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09

Upcoming visit of new French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut: Date yet to be confirmed

LBCI
World News
10:28

Sweden to ease nuclear restrictions and consider new reactors

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:39

Human toddlers are inspiring new approaches to robot learning

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
09:41

Preservation of San Siro stadium: A cultural heritage decision

LBCI
Sports News
08:35

Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches

LBCI
Sports News
05:20

Spanish LaLiga set to kick off amidst high hopes and notable transfers

LBCI
Sports News
05:11

English Premier League clubs spend over $1.3 Billion on Summer transfers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:14

Duolingo spotted developing a music learning app

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:40

Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

Powering up: EDL's quest for funding and BDL's support

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:34

Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More