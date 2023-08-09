Preservation of San Siro stadium: A cultural heritage decision

2023-08-09
Preservation of San Siro stadium: A cultural heritage decision
Preservation of San Siro stadium: A cultural heritage decision

The Regional Committee for Cultural Heritage in the Italian province of Lombardy has taken a momentous decision to preserve the historic "San Siro" stadium. The stadium, which has been the home to Inter Milan and AC Milan football clubs for decades, will not be demolished due to its "cultural significance," as stated by the committee.

In a statement issued on July 27th, the committee unanimously declared that the second tier of the San Siro stadium holds cultural importance. The statement also mentioned the "displayed archives" in the western wing of the stadium, showcasing the national and international achievements of Inter and Milan clubs.

Consequently, the Cultural Heritage Committee, consulted by the stadium's owner, the Municipality of Milan, concluded that the demolition of San Siro is not feasible.

The destruction of "San Siro," officially known as "Giuseppe Meazza," was initially part of the joint project for a new stadium envisioned by Inter and Milan. This new stadium was intended to be built nearby, rather than at a distance from the existing one.

For several years, the two clubs have been discussing plans for a new stadium in the vicinity of San Siro, specifically the outer parking area. Once the construction was complete, the plan was to demolish the current stadium.

However, they encountered staunch opposition from local authorities and certain government entities, who recognized "San Siro" as a landmark of historical importance.

In lieu of "San Siro," a stadium constructed in 1926 with an 80,000-seat capacity, which despite being upgraded for the 1990 World Cup no longer met the teams' needs, Inter and Milan embarked on a project to build a 60,000-seat stadium by 2027, surrounded by sports, commercial, and entertainment facilities.

Currently, both clubs are exploring separate projects.

In 2026, "San Siro" is set to host the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, which will take place in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo. This decision to retain the stadium serves as a testament to its enduring cultural value and historical significance. The preservation of San Siro not only safeguards a piece of sporting history but also reinforces its status as a cherished cultural icon.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

