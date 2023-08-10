Toronto Masters: Alcaraz advances to third round; Monfils surprises Tsitsipas

Sports News
2023-08-10 | 03:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Toronto Masters: Alcaraz advances to third round; Monfils surprises Tsitsipas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Toronto Masters: Alcaraz advances to third round; Monfils surprises Tsitsipas

In the Toronto Masters tennis tournament, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz qualified for the third round after defeating American Ben Shelton 6-3 and 7-6 (7-3).

Alcaraz aims to win his third consecutive title after victories in the London Queen's Club Championships and Wimbledon, the third of the four Grand Slam majors, in the last two months. Boasting a record of 48 wins against just four defeats this year, Alcaraz is preparing to defend his title at Flushing Meadows later this month.

Despite winning in two sets within 56 minutes, Alcaraz admitted that the match was not easy. "He was more aggressive than me at the start of the match. I tried to find my rhythm and stability but faced some difficulties," Alcaraz said, adding, "But I'm happy to reach the next round, matches like this help me focus. I need to play better from now on."

Alcaraz will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the next round.

In a surprising turn of events, France's Gaël Monfils, ranked 276th in the world, defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-3. Monfils secured his first victory over a top-10 player since March 2022. Having suffered from a series of injuries in recent years and falling to 276th globally, the 36-year-old Monfils returned to the courts last March.

"After losing the first match point, I kept my cool and tried to make simple choices," Monfils said, adding that he stayed calm, with no panic. "I knew that Stef came here with a lot of confidence and would continue his shots."

Monfils will face the winner between American Sebastian Korda and Australian Alex de Minaur in the third round. Monfils' win was notable, especially considering Tsitsipas recently won the Los Cabos tournament in Mexico. The victory reflects the Frenchman's desire to make a strong return to competition.

In other matches, Russia's Daniil Medvedev reached the third round by defeating Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 7-5, while Canada's Milos Raonic beat Japan's Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-3. Veteran British player Andy Murray overcame Australian Max Purcell, a qualifier, 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 7-5.

Meanwhile, Russia's Andrey Rublev, the 2017 champion, lost to American Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 3-6, and Germany's Alexander Zverev fell to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1-6, 2-6.

The all-Italian face-off between Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini ended with a victory for the former, 6-4, 6-3.

The Toronto Masters continues to showcase thrilling matchups, surprising upsets, and top-tier tennis, promising even more excitement in the coming rounds as the world's best players compete for the prestigious title.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Sports News

Toronto

Masters

Alcaraz

Advances

Third

Round

Monfils

Surprise

Tsitsipas

Tennis

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy
Preservation of San Siro stadium: A cultural heritage decision
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-08

Milos Raonic advances to second round at Toronto Masters with 37 aces over Tiafoe

LBCI
World News
03:13

Hundreds protest in Lithuania to mark the third anniversary of democracy protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-02

Confusion Surrounds Mikati's Meeting: A Cabinet Session Or A Consultation among Ministers?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Lebanon's Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
06:47

Harry Kane finally on the move, destination: Bayern Munich

LBCI
Sports News
04:44

Mbappe and PSG crisis overshadows the start of the new Ligue 1 season

LBCI
Sports News
04:39

Manchester City's quest for fourth consecutive Premier League title faces stiff competition

LBCI
Sports News
04:23

Real Madrid begins a new era post-Benzema with eyes set on LaLiga title

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-12

Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:54

Google opens eSignature beta for Google Docs and Google Drive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:21

Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:51

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:43

A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More