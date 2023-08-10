Manchester City's dream of becoming the first team to win the English Premier League title four times in a row is clashing with the ambitions of rivals who have spent heavily in the summer transfer market to dethrone them from their throne.



The team led by Spanish coach Pep Guardiola begins its journey towards a fourth title in the last five seasons on Friday as they face a returning Burnley, aiming to send a message to their aspiring competitors. This is especially important after Arsenal defeated "The Citizens" in the Community Shield match with a penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 draw.



Unlike previous seasons when Manchester City was the center of star attraction from around the world, this Premier League season finds itself in an unexpected competition due to the massive signings made by Saudi Arabian league clubs, including players who were once stars in the Premier League.



City Still Holds the Key



Last season was exceptional for City, as they not only secured their third consecutive league title but also clinched both the domestic cups and, most notably, the UEFA Champions League.



Guardiola's biggest challenge remains to keep the team's hunger alive. However, the Catalan coach is confident that his team can rise to the occasion, saying, "We've done it before, so what stops us from doing it again? What we've achieved is in our hearts and minds, but we can't stop after reaching this point."



City lost their German captain Ilkay Gündoğan to Barcelona and their Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli Saudi FC. Nevertheless, the arrivals of Croatians Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić have somewhat softened the blow. Despite that, City remains one of the less active teams in the summer transfer market, especially when compared to their runner-up, Arsenal, who spent over £200 million ($255 million) to sign Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Donyell Malen in their bid to secure a title that has eluded them since 2004.



Early indicators have been positive, as Spanish coach Mikel Arteta's Arsenal defeated City in the Community Shield match. This victory has provided optimism for Arsenal's chances this season, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale stating that the win against City was a "statement" and that the mental barrier has been broken.



Uncertainty and Saudi Threat



Manchester United, under the management of Dutchman Erik ten Hag, has made significant progress, finishing third last season and making notable signings this summer. However, the club continues to face uncertainty off the field due to ongoing talks about a potential takeover.



Despite this, Ten Hag achieved his desired goals with the arrivals of Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana, midfielder Mason Mount, and Danish striker Rasmus Højgaard.



As for Liverpool, after a forgettable season that saw them miss out on the Champions League for the first time in seven years by finishing fifth, they hope for a better campaign. However, manager Jürgen Klopp had to revamp his midfield due to the departures of captain Jordan Henderson and Brazilian Fabinho to Saudi clubs.



Challenges and New Beginnings



Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and other major clubs are also embarking on the season with new coaches and plans. The Argentine Mauricio Pochettino took over at Tottenham, and Australian Ange Postecoglou joined Chelsea. These transitions come as uncertainty surrounds the future of Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane, who is rumored to be a target for Bayern Munich.



In contrast to the lavish spending of big clubs, the newly-promoted Luton Town has focused its financial efforts on upgrading its stadium to meet Premier League standards, even though it only seats ten thousand fans. Luton Town's remarkable rise from the fifth tier to the Premier League in just ten seasons is a testament to their dedication.



As Luton Town begins their Premier League journey away at Brighton, they must wait at least until next month to play their first home game. This delay comes as their match against Burnley has been postponed to provide more time for stadium upgrades.



As the new Premier League season kicks off, fans around the world eagerly anticipate the unfolding drama, fierce competition, and surprises that the beautiful game always delivers.

AFP